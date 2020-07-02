Friday’s NBA Thursday, July 30 FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New Orleans 2 (220½) Utah LA Lakers 1½ (218½) LA Clippers Friday, July 31 Orlando 4 (212½) Brooklyn Portland 1 (223) Memphis Phoenix 4½ (228) Washington Milwaukee 5 (218) Boston Sacramento 2 (216½) San Antonio Houston 1 (226) Dallas Saturday, Aug. 1 Denver 2 (213) Miami Utah 1 (212½) Oklahoma City LA Clippers 5½ (226½) New Orleans Philadelphia 3½ (210½) Indiana LA Lakers 4 (213½) Toronto NFL Thursday, Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10½ (55) Houston Sunday, Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43½) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1 (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (45) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (44) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (46) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46½) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3½ (44½) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7½ (46) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS Monday, Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (48½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 2½ (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.