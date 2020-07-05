Listen Live Sports

July 5, 2020 5:07 pm
 
Monday’s
NBA
Thursday, July 30
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New Orleans 2 (220½) Utah
LA Lakers (218½) LA Clippers
Friday, July 31
Orlando 4 (212½) Brooklyn
Portland 1 (223) Memphis
Phoenix (228) Washington
Milwaukee 5 (218) Boston
Sacramento 2 (216½) San Antonio
Houston 1 (226) Dallas
Saturday, Aug. 1
Denver 2 (213) Miami
Utah 1 (212½) Oklahoma City
LA Clippers (226½) New Orleans
Philadelphia (210½) Indiana
LA Lakers 4 (213½) Toronto
NFL
Thursday, Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10½ (55) Houston
Sunday, Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43½) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (45) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (46) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44½) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Monday, Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (48½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER (42) Tennessee

