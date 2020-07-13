Listen Live Sports

NBA
Thursday, July 30
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New Orleans (220½) Utah
LA Lakers 1 (217½) LA Clippers
Friday, July 31
Orlando 6 (212) Brooklyn
Portland (222½) Memphis
Phoenix (225) Washington
Milwaukee 5 (215½) Boston
Sacramento (216) San Antonio
Dallas OFF (OFF) Houston
Saturday, Aug. 1
Denver 2 (210½) Miami
Oklahoma City 1 (212) Utah
LA Clippers (226) New Orleans
Philadelphia (209½) Indiana
LA Lakers (213½) Toronto
NHL
Saturday, Aug. 1
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh -170 Montreal +158
Carolina -125 NY Rangers +115
NY Islanders -108 Florida -102
at EDMONTON -143 Chicago +133
Calgary -115 Winnipeg +105
Sunday, Aug. 2
at TORONTO -150 Columbus +140
Nashville -123 Arizona +113
Vancouver -116 Minnesota +106
Boston -133 Philadelphia +123
St. Louis -107 Colorado -103
NFL
Thursday, Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ (54) Houston
Sunday, Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 7 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (39½) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49½) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 (44) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 1 (43) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 (44) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 3 (45½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 3 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (49½) at LA RAMS
Monday, Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee

