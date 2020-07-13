Tuesday, July 14 MLB FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE NY Yankees 135 at Washington +125 at LA Dodgers 280 San Francisco +250 NBA Thursday, July 30 FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New Orleans 2½ (220½) Utah LA Lakers 1 (217½) LA Clippers Friday, July 31 Orlando 6 (212) Brooklyn Portland 2½ (222½) Memphis Phoenix 7½ (225) Washington Milwaukee 5 (215½) Boston Sacramento 2½ (216) San Antonio Dallas OFF (OFF) Houston Saturday, Aug. 1 Denver 2 (210½) Miami Utah 1 (212) Oklahoma City LA Clippers 5½ (226) New Orleans Philadelphia 5½ (209½) Indiana LA Lakers 3½ (213½) Toronto NFL Thursday, Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 9½ (54) Houston Sunday, Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 7 (43) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (39½) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49½) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6½ (44) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1 (43) Chicago Indianapolis 8 6½ (44) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3 (45½) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3 (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7 (46½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (49½) at LA RAMS Monday, Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 2 (42) Tennessee NHL Saturday, Aug. 1 Thursday, July 30 FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh 170 at Montreal 158 Carolina 125 at NY Rangers +115 NY Islander 108 at Florida 102 Chicago +133 at Edmonton 143 Calgary 115 at Winnipeg +105 Sunday, Aug. 2 Columbus 140 at Toronto +150 Nashville 123 at Arizona +113

Vancouver 116atMinnesota+106

Boston 133 at Philadelphia +123 St. Louis 107 at Colorado 103

