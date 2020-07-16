Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

July 16, 2020 5:34 pm
 
Friday, July 17
MLB
Monday, July 23
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
NY Yankees 137 at Washington +127
at LA Dodgers 277 San Francisco +247
NBA
Thursday, July 30
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New Orleans OFF (OFF) Utah
LA Lakers 1 (217½) LA Clippers
Friday, July 31
Orlando 6 (212) Brooklyn
Portland (222½) Memphis
Phoenix (225) Washington
Milwaukee 5 (215½) Boston
Sacramento 2 (214½) San Antonio
Dallas OFF (OFF) Houston
Saturday, Aug. 1
Denver 2 (210½) Miami
Oklahoma City 1 (211) Utah
LA Clippers OFF (OFF) New Orleans
Philadelphia (211½) Indiana
LA Lakers (213½) Toronto
NFL
Thursday, Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ (54) Houston
Sunday, Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 7 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (39½) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49½) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 (44) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 1 (43) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 (44) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 3 (45½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 3 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO 7 (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (49½) at LA RAMS
Monday, Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee
NHL
Saturday, Aug. 1
Thursday, July 30
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh 170 at Montreal +158
Carolina 125 at NY Rangers +115
NY Islander 108 at Florida 102
atEdmonton 143 Chicago +133
Calgary 115 at Winnipeg +105
Sunday, Aug. 2
atToronto 150 Columbus +140
Nashville 123 at Arizona +113
Vancouver 116 at Minnesota +106
Boston 133 at Philadelphia +123
St. Louis 107 at Colorado 103

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

