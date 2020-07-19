|Monday, July 20
|MLB
|Thurday, July 23
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|NY Yankees
|135
|at
|Washington
|+125
|at LA Dodgers
|300
|San
|Francisco
|+270
|NBA
|Thursday, July 30
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New Orleans
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Utah
|LA Lakers
|1
|(217)
|LA
|Clippers
|Friday, July 31
|Orlando
|6
|(212)
|Brooklyn
|Portland
|2½
|(222½)
|Memphis
|Phoenix
|7½
|(224)
|Washington
|Milwaukee
|4½
|(215½)
|Boston
|Sacramento
|2½
|(214½)
|San
|Antonio
|Dallas
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Houston
|Saturday, Aug. 1
|Denver
|2
|(210½)
|Miami
|Oklahoma City
|1
|(211½)
|Utah
|LA Clippers
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|Philadelphia
|3½
|(211)
|Indiana
|LA Lakers
|3½
|(213½)
|Toronto
|NFL
|Thursday, Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|9½
|(54)
|Houston
|Sunday, Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|7
|(43)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(39½)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49½)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6½
|(44)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|6½
|(46)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|3½
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2
|(50½)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Monday, Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|1½
|(42)
|Tennessee
|NHL
|Saturday, Aug. 1
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|170
|at
|Montreal
|+158
|Carolina
|125
|at
|NY
|Rangers
|+115
|NY Islander
|115
|at
|Florida
|105
|atEdmonton
|150
|Chicago
|+140
|Calgary
|115
|at
|Winnipeg
|+105
|Sunday, Aug. 2
|atToronto
|160
|Columbus
|+150
|Nashville
|125
|at
|Arizona
|+115
|Vancouver
|120
|at
|Minnesota
|+110
|Boston
|135
|at
|Philadelphia
|+125
|St. Louis
|110
|at
|Colorado
|100
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
