Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

July 19, 2020 5:15 pm
 
< a min read
      
Monday, July 20
MLB
Thurday, July 23
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
NY Yankees 135 at Washington +125
at LA Dodgers 300 San Francisco +270
NBA
Thursday, July 30
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New Orleans OFF (OFF) Utah
LA Lakers 1 (217) LA Clippers
Friday, July 31
Orlando 6 (212) Brooklyn
Portland (222½) Memphis
Phoenix (224) Washington
Milwaukee (215½) Boston
Sacramento (214½) San Antonio
Dallas OFF (OFF) Houston
Saturday, Aug. 1
Denver 2 (210½) Miami
Oklahoma City 1 (211½) Utah
LA Clippers OFF (OFF) New Orleans
Philadelphia (211) Indiana
LA Lakers (213½) Toronto
NFL
Thursday, Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ (54) Houston
Sunday, Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 7 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (39½) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49½) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 (44) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 (46) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 3 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO 7 (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas 2 (50½) at LA RAMS
Monday, Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER (42) Tennessee
NHL
Saturday, Aug. 1
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh 170 at Montreal +158
Carolina 125 at NY Rangers +115
NY Islander 115 at Florida 105
atEdmonton 150 Chicago +140
Calgary 115 at Winnipeg +105
Sunday, Aug. 2
atToronto 160 Columbus +150
Nashville 125 at Arizona +115
Vancouver 120 at Minnesota +110
Boston 135 at Philadelphia +125
St. Louis 110 at Colorado 100

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Washington Guard helps clear unemployment claim backlog