Pregame.com Line

July 21, 2020 5:59 pm
 
< a min read
      
Wednesday, July 22
MLB
Thurday, July 23
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
NY Yankees 138 at Washington +128
at LA Dodgers 285 San Francisco +255
Friday, July 24
National League
at NY METS 137 Atlanta +127
at PHILADELPHIA 195 Miami +180
at CHICAGO CUBS 123 Milwaukee +113
at ST. LOUIS 190 Pittsburgh +175
at SAN DIEGO 126 Arizona +116
at LA DODGERS OFF San Francisco +OFF
American League
at TAMPA BAY 162 Toronto +152
at CLEVELAND 217 Kansas City +197
at BOSTON 235 Baltimore +215
at CHICAGO WS 105 Minnesota 105
at HOUSTON 280 Sesattle +250
at OAKLAND 145 LA Angels +135
Interleague
at TEXAS 125Colorado+115
at CINCINNATI 178Detroit+166
NBA
Thursday, July 30
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New Orleans OFF (OFF) Utah
LA Lakers (218½) LA Clippers
Friday, July 31
Orlando 6 (212) Brooklyn
Portland 2 (222½) Memphis
Phoenix (225) Washington
Milwaukee 4 (215) Boston
Sacramento 2 (215) San Antonio
Dallas OFF (OFF) Houston
Saturday, Aug. 1
Denver 2 (210½) Miami
Oklahoma City 1 (211) Utah
LA Clippers OFF (OFF) New Orleans
Philadelphia 4 (211) Indiana
LA Lakers (213½) Toronto
NFL
Thursday, Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sunday, Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 7 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (46) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 3 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO 7 (47) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas 2 (50) at LA RAMS
Monday, Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER (42) Tennessee
NHL
Saturday, Aug. 1
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh 170 at Montreal +158
Carolina 123 at NY Rangers +113
NY Islander 113 at Florida +103
atEdmonton 146 Chicago +136
Calgary 112 at Winnipeg +102
Sunday, Aug. 2
atToronto 151 Columbus +141
Nashville 121 at Arizona +111
Vancouver 117 at Minnesota +107
Boston 130 at Philadelphia +120
St. Louis 105 at Colorado 105

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

