Thursday, July 23 MLB Thurday, July 23 FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE National League at LA Dodgers 300 San Francisco +270 Interleague NY Yankees 135 at Washington +125 Friday, July 24 National League at NY METS 140 Atlanta +130 at PHILADELPHIA 190 Miami +175 at CHICAGO CUBS 126 Milwaukee +116 at ST. LOUIS 200 Pittsburgh +180 at SAN DIEGO 131 Arizona +121 at LA DODGERS OFF San Francisco +OFF American League at TAMPA BAY 160 Toronto +150 at CLEVELAND 215 Kansas City +195 at BOSTON 222 Baltimore +202 Minnesota 108 at CHICAGO WS 102 at HOUSTON 300 Seattle +270 at OAKLAND 150 LA Angels +140 Interleague at TEXAS 124Colorado+114 at CINCINNATI 179Detroit+167 NBA Thursday, July 30 FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New Orleans OFF (OFF) Utah LA Lakers 1½ (218½) LA Clippers Friday, July 31 Orlando 6 (212) Brooklyn Portland 2 (222½) Memphis Phoenix 7½ (225) Washington Milwaukee 4 (215) Boston Sacramento 2 (215) San Antonio Houston 1 (225½) Houston Saturday, Aug. 1 Denver 2 (210½) Miami Oklahoma City 1 (211) Utah LA Clippers OFF (OFF) New Orleans Philadelphia 4½ (211) Indiana LA Lakers 3½ (213½) Toronto NFL Thursday, Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sunday, Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 7 (43) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (44) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46½) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3 (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7 (46½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 3½ (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2 (50) at LA RAMS Monday, Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 2 (42) Tennessee NHL Saturday, Aug. 1 FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh 155 at Montreal +145 Carolina 131 at NY Rangers +121 NY Islander 111 at Florida +101 at EDMONTON 150 Chicago +141 Calgary 111 at Winnipeg +101 Sunday, Aug. 2 atToronto 160 Columbus +150 Nashville 130 at Arizona +120 Vancouver 120 at Minnesota +110 Boston 125 at Philadelphia +115 St. Louis 105 at Colorado 105

