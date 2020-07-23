Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

July 23, 2020 1:47 pm
 
Thursday, July 23
MLB
Thurday, July 23
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
National League
at LA Dodgers 300 San Francisco +270
Interleague
NY Yankees 131 at Washington +121
Friday, July 24
National League
at NY METS 140 Atlanta +130
at PHILADELPHIA 195 Miami +180
at CHICAGO CUBS 124 Milwaukee +114
at ST. LOUIS 200 Pittsburgh +180
at SAN DIEGO 131 Arizona +121
at LA DODGERS OFF San Francisco +OFF
American League
at TAMPA BAY 151 Toronto +141
at CLEVELAND 215 Kansas City +195
at BOSTON 225 Baltimore +205
Minnesota 109 at CHICAGO WS 101
at HOUSTON 300 Seattle +270
at OAKLAND 150 LA Angels +140
Interleague
at CINCINNATI 175Detroit+163
at TEXAS 124Colorado+114
NBA
Thursday, July 30
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New Orleans OFF (OFF) Utah
LA Lakers (217½) LA Clippers
Friday, July 31
Orlando 6 (212) Brooklyn
Portland 2 (222½) Memphis
Phoenix 7 (225) Washington
Milwaukee 4 (215) Boston
Sacramento 2 (215) San Antonio
Houston 1 (225½) Houston
Saturday, Aug. 1
Denver 2 (210½) Miami
Oklahoma City 1 (211) Utah
LA Clippers OFF (OFF) New Orleans
Philadelphia (211) Indiana
LA Lakers (213½) Toronto
NFL
Thursday, Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sunday, Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 7 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (46) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 3 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO 7 (47) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas 2 (50) at LA RAMS
Monday, Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee
NHL
Saturday, Aug. 1
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh 155 at Montreal +145
Carolina 131 at NY Rangers +121
NY Islander 111 at Florida +101
at EDMONTON 151 Chicago +141
Calgary 105 at Winnipeg +105
Sunday, Aug. 2
atToronto 160 Columbus +150
Nashville 130 at Arizona +120
Vancouver 125 at Minnesota +115
Boston 125 at Philadelphia +115
St. Louis 105 at Colorado 105

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

