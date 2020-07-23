|Thursday, July 23
|MLB
|Thurday, July 23
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|National League
|at LA Dodgers
|300
|San
|Francisco
|+270
|Interleague
|NY Yankees
|131
|at
|Washington
|+121
|Friday, July 24
|National League
|at NY METS
|140
|Atlanta
|+130
|at PHILADELPHIA
|195
|Miami
|+180
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|124
|Milwaukee
|+114
|at ST. LOUIS
|200
|Pittsburgh
|+180
|at SAN DIEGO
|131
|Arizona
|+121
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|San
|Francisco
|+OFF
|American League
|at TAMPA BAY
|151
|Toronto
|+141
|at CLEVELAND
|215
|Kansas
|City
|+195
|at BOSTON
|225
|Baltimore
|+205
|Minnesota
|109
|at
|CHICAGO
|WS
|101
|at HOUSTON
|300
|Seattle
|+270
|at OAKLAND
|150
|LA
|Angels
|+140
|Interleague
|at CINCINNATI 175Detroit+163
|at TEXAS 124Colorado+114
|NBA
|Thursday, July 30
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New Orleans
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Utah
|LA Lakers
|2½
|(217½)
|LA
|Clippers
|Friday, July 31
|Orlando
|6
|(212)
|Brooklyn
|Portland
|2
|(222½)
|Memphis
|Phoenix
|7
|(225)
|Washington
|Milwaukee
|4
|(215)
|Boston
|Sacramento
|2
|(215)
|San
|Antonio
|Houston
|1
|(225½)
|Houston
|Saturday, Aug. 1
|Denver
|2
|(210½)
|Miami
|Oklahoma City
|1
|(211)
|Utah
|LA Clippers
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|Orleans
|Philadelphia
|4½
|(211)
|Indiana
|LA Lakers
|3½
|(213½)
|Toronto
|NFL
|Thursday, Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sunday, Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|7
|(43)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(46)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7
|(47)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|3½
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Monday, Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|2
|(42)
|Tennessee
|NHL
|Saturday, Aug. 1
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|155
|at
|Montreal
|+145
|Carolina
|131
|at
|NY
|Rangers
|+121
|NY Islander
|111
|at
|Florida
|+101
|at EDMONTON
|151
|Chicago
|+141
|Calgary
|105
|at
|Winnipeg
|+105
|Sunday, Aug. 2
|atToronto
|160
|Columbus
|+150
|Nashville
|130
|at
|Arizona
|+120
|Vancouver
|125
|at
|Minnesota
|+115
|Boston
|125
|at
|Philadelphia
|+115
|St. Louis
|105
|at
|Colorado
|105
Updated odds available at Pregame.com
