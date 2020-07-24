Listen Live Sports

July 24, 2020 5:43 pm
 
Saturday, July 25
MLB
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Saturday, July 25
National League
at NY METS 108 Atlanta 102
at PHILADELPHIA 170 Miami +158
at CHICAGO CUBS 142 Milwaukee +132
at ST. LOUIS 157 Pittsburgh +147
at SAN DIEGO 115 Arizona +105
at LA DODGERS OFF San Francisco OFF
American League
at TAMPA BAY 149 Toronto +139
at CLEVELAND 239 Kansas City +219
at BOSTON 180 Baltimore +165
Minnesota 120 at CHICAGO WS +110
at HOUSTON 249 Seattle +229
at OAKLAND 156 LA Angels +219
Interleague
at CINCINNATI 200Detroit+180
at TEXAS 105Colorado+105
NY Yankees 118at WASHINGTON+108
NBA
Thursday, July 30
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New Orleans OFF (OFF) Utah
LA Lakers (217½) LA Clippers
Friday, July 31
Orlando 6 (212) Brooklyn
Portland 2 (222½) Memphis
Phoenix 7 (225) Washington
Milwaukee 4 (216) Boston
Sacramento (216) San Antonio
Houston 1 (225½) Houston
Saturday, Aug. 1
Denver 2 (210½) Miami
Oklahoma City 1 (211) Utah
LA Clippers OFF (OFF) New Orleans
Philadelphia (211) Indiana
LA Lakers (213½) Toronto
NFL
Thursday, Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sunday, Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 7 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (46) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 3 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas 2 (50) at LA RAMS
Monday, Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee
NHL
Saturday, Aug. 1
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh 160 at Montreal +150
Carolina 131 at NY Rangers +121
NY Islander 111 at Florida +101
at EDMONTON 151 Chicago +141
Calgary 120 at Winnipeg +110
Sunday, Aug. 2
atToronto 150 Columbus +140
Nashville 130 at Arizona +120
Vancouver 125 at Minnesota +115
Boston 128 at Philadelphia +118
St. Louis 105 at Colorado 105

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

