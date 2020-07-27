|Monday, July 27
|MLB
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN DIEGO
|120
|Arizona
|+110
|at CINCINNATI
|-105
|Chicago
|170
|Milwaukee
|-170
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+158
|American League
|at OAKLAND
|-110
|Los
|Angeles
|+100
|at HOUSTON
|-220
|Seattle
|+200
|at CLEVELAND
|-125
|Chicago
|+115
|at DETROIT
|-120
|Kansas
|City
|+110
|Interleague
|at WASHINGTON
|-123
|Toronto
|+113
|at TAMPA BAY
|-137
|Atlanta
|+127
|NY Yankees
|-140
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+130
|at MIAMI
|-146
|Baltimore
|+136
|at BOSTON
|-102
|NY
|Mets
|108
|NBA
|Thursday, July 30
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New Orleans
|2½
|(220½)
|Utah
|LA Lakers
|4½
|(215½)
|LA
|Clippers
|Friday, July 31
|Orlando
|6
|(211½)
|Brooklyn
|Portland
|2
|(222½)
|Memphis
|Phoenix
|7
|(225)
|Washington
|Milwaukee
|4
|(217½)
|Boston
|Sacramento
|2½
|(216)
|San
|Antonio
|Houston
|1
|(225½)
|Houston
|Saturday, Aug. 1
|Denver
|2
|(210½)
|Miami
|Oklahoma City
|1
|(211)
|Utah
|LA Clippers
|4
|(225½)
|New
|Orleans
|Philadelphia
|5½
|(211)
|Indiana
|LA Lakers
|3½
|(213½)
|Toronto
|NFL
|Thursday, Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sunday, Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|7
|(43)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(46½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|3½
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Monday, Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|2
|(42)
|Tennessee
|NHL
|Saturday, Aug. 1
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|150
|at
|Montreal
|+140
|Carolina
|130
|at
|NY
|Rangers
|+120
|NY Islander
|110
|at
|Florida
|+100
|at EDMONTON
|151
|Chicago
|+141
|Calgary
|116
|at
|Winnipeg
|+106
|Sunday, Aug. 2
|atToronto
|150
|Columbus
|+140
|Nashville
|123
|at
|Arizona
|+113
|Vancouver
|120
|at
|Minnesota
|+110
|Boston
|132
|at
|Philadelphia
|+122
|St. Louis
|105
|at
|Colorado
|105
