Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Pregame.com Line

July 27, 2020 11:35 am
 
< a min read
      
Monday, July 27
MLB
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN DIEGO 120 Arizona +110
at CINCINNATI -105 Chicago 170
Milwaukee -170 at PITTSBURGH +158
American League
at OAKLAND -110 Los Angeles +100
at HOUSTON -220 Seattle +200
at CLEVELAND -125 Chicago +115
at DETROIT -120 Kansas City +110
Interleague
at WASHINGTON -123 Toronto +113
at TAMPA BAY -137 Atlanta +127
NY Yankees -140 at PHILADELPHIA +130
at MIAMI -146 Baltimore +136
at BOSTON -102 NY Mets 108

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

NBA
Thursday, July 30
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New Orleans (220½) Utah
LA Lakers (215½) LA Clippers
Friday, July 31
Orlando 6 (211½) Brooklyn
Portland 2 (222½) Memphis
Phoenix 7 (225) Washington
Milwaukee 4 (217½) Boston
Sacramento (216) San Antonio
Houston 1 (225½) Houston
Saturday, Aug. 1
Denver 2 (210½) Miami
Oklahoma City 1 (211) Utah
LA Clippers 4 (225½) New Orleans
Philadelphia (211) Indiana
LA Lakers (213½) Toronto
NFL
Thursday, Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sunday, Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 7 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (46½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Monday, Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee
NHL
Saturday, Aug. 1
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh 150 at Montreal +140
Carolina 130 at NY Rangers +120
NY Islander 110 at Florida +100
at EDMONTON 151 Chicago +141
Calgary 116 at Winnipeg +106
Sunday, Aug. 2
atToronto 150 Columbus +140
Nashville 123 at Arizona +113
Vancouver 120 at Minnesota +110
Boston 132 at Philadelphia +122
St. Louis 105 at Colorado 105

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz authorized to administer COVID-19 convalescent plasma