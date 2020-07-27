Monday, July 27 MLB National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SAN DIEGO 120 Arizona +110 at CINCINNATI -105 Chicago 170 Milwaukee -170 at PITTSBURGH +158 American League at OAKLAND -110 Los Angeles +100 at HOUSTON -220 Seattle +200 at CLEVELAND -125 Chicago +115 at DETROIT -120 Kansas City +110 Interleague at WASHINGTON -123 Toronto +113 at TAMPA BAY -137 Atlanta +127 NY Yankees -140 at PHILADELPHIA +130 at MIAMI -146 Baltimore +136 at BOSTON -102 NY Mets 108

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

NBA Thursday, July 30 FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New Orleans 2½ (220½) Utah LA Lakers 4½ (215½) LA Clippers Friday, July 31 Orlando 6 (211½) Brooklyn Portland 2 (222½) Memphis Phoenix 7 (225) Washington Milwaukee 4 (217½) Boston Sacramento 2½ (216) San Antonio Houston 1 (225½) Houston Saturday, Aug. 1 Denver 2 (210½) Miami Oklahoma City 1 (211) Utah LA Clippers 4 (225½) New Orleans Philadelphia 5½ (211) Indiana LA Lakers 3½ (213½) Toronto NFL Thursday, Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sunday, Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 7 (43) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (44) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (46½) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46½) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7½ (46½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 3½ (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS Monday, Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 2 (42) Tennessee NHL Saturday, Aug. 1 FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh 150 at Montreal +140 Carolina 130 at NY Rangers +120 NY Islander 110 at Florida +100 at EDMONTON 151 Chicago +141 Calgary 116 at Winnipeg +106 Sunday, Aug. 2 atToronto 150 Columbus +140 Nashville 123 at Arizona +113 Vancouver 120 at Minnesota +110 Boston 132 at Philadelphia +122 St. Louis 105 at Colorado 105

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.