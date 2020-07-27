|Tuesday, July 28
|Tuesday
|Major League Baseball
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-105
|Chicago
|-105
|Milwaukee
|-145
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+135
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|San
|Diego
|OFF
|Tuesday
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|-115
|Chicago
|+105
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Kansas
|City
|OFF
|at Los Angeles
|-170
|Seattle
|+158
|Interleague
|at WASHINGTON
|-126
|Toronto
|+116
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|NY
|Yankees
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|-133
|Atlanta
|+123
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|NY
|Mets
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-116
|St.
|Louis
|+106
|at TEXAS
|-110
|Arizona
|+100
|LA Dodgers
|-145
|at
|HOUSTON
|+135
|at OAKLAND
|-163
|Colorado
|+153
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New Orleans
|2½
|(220½)
|Utah
|LA Lakers
|4½
|(216)
|LA
|Clippers
|Friday
|Orlando
|6½
|(211½)
|Brooklyn
|Portland
|2
|(222½)
|Memphis
|Phoenix
|7
|(225)
|Washington
|Milwaukee
|4½
|(217½)
|Boston
|Sacramento
|2½
|(215½)
|San
|Antonio
|Houston
|1
|(226½)
|Dallas
|Saturday
|Denver
|2
|(210½)
|Miami
|Oklahoma City
|1
|(212)
|Utah
|LA Clippers
|5
|(225½)
|New
|Orleans
|Philadelphia
|5½
|(211)
|Indiana
|LA Lakers
|4
|(213½)
|Toronto
|National Hockey League
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|-160
|Montreal
|+150
|Carolina
|-130
|NY
|Rangers
|+120
|NY Islanders
|-113
|Florida
|+103
|at EDMONTON
|-151
|Chicago
|+141
|Calgary
|-115
|Winnipeg
|+105
|Sunday
|at TORONTO
|-150
|Columbus
|+140
|Nashville
|-125
|Arizona
|+115
|Vancouver
|-120
|Minnesota
|+110
|Boston
|-133
|Philadelphia
|+123
|St. Louis
|-105
|Colorado
|-105
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|7
|(43)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|3½
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|2
|(42)
|Tennessee
