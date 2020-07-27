Tuesday, July 28 Tuesday Major League Baseball National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -105 Chicago -105 Milwaukee -145 at PITTSBURGH +135 at SAN FRANCISCO OFF San Diego OFF Tuesday American League at CLEVELAND -115 Chicago +105 at DETROIT OFF Kansas City OFF at Los Angeles -170 Seattle +158 Interleague at WASHINGTON -126 Toronto +116 at PHILADELPHIA OFF NY Yankees OFF at TAMPA BAY -133 Atlanta +123 at MIAMI OFF Baltimore OFF at BOSTON OFF NY Mets OFF at MINNESOTA -116 St. Louis +106 at TEXAS -110 Arizona +100 LA Dodgers -145 at HOUSTON +135 at OAKLAND -163 Colorado +153 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New Orleans 2½ (220½) Utah LA Lakers 4½ (216) LA Clippers Friday Orlando 6½ (211½) Brooklyn Portland 2 (222½) Memphis Phoenix 7 (225) Washington Milwaukee 4½ (217½) Boston Sacramento 2½ (215½) San Antonio Houston 1 (226½) Dallas Saturday Denver 2 (210½) Miami Oklahoma City 1 (212) Utah LA Clippers 5 (225½) New Orleans Philadelphia 5½ (211) Indiana LA Lakers 4 (213½) Toronto National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh -160 Montreal +150 Carolina -130 NY Rangers +120 NY Islanders -113 Florida +103 at EDMONTON -151 Chicago +141 Calgary -115 Winnipeg +105 Sunday at TORONTO -150 Columbus +140 Nashville -125 Arizona +115 Vancouver -120 Minnesota +110 Boston -133 Philadelphia +123 St. Louis -105 Colorado -105 NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 7 (43) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (44) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46½) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7½ (46½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 3½ (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 2 (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.