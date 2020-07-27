Listen Live Sports

July 27, 2020 5:27 pm
 
Tuesday, July 28
Tuesday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -105 Chicago -105
Milwaukee -145 at PITTSBURGH +135
at SAN FRANCISCO OFF San Diego OFF
Tuesday
American League
at CLEVELAND -115 Chicago +105
at DETROIT OFF Kansas City OFF
at Los Angeles -170 Seattle +158
Interleague
at WASHINGTON -126 Toronto +116
at PHILADELPHIA OFF NY Yankees OFF
at TAMPA BAY -133 Atlanta +123
at MIAMI OFF Baltimore OFF
at BOSTON OFF NY Mets OFF
at MINNESOTA -116 St. Louis +106
at TEXAS -110 Arizona +100
LA Dodgers -145 at HOUSTON +135
at OAKLAND -163 Colorado +153
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New Orleans (220½) Utah
LA Lakers (216) LA Clippers
Friday
Orlando (211½) Brooklyn
Portland 2 (222½) Memphis
Phoenix 7 (225) Washington
Milwaukee (217½) Boston
Sacramento (215½) San Antonio
Houston 1 (226½) Dallas
Saturday
Denver 2 (210½) Miami
Oklahoma City 1 (212) Utah
LA Clippers 5 (225½) New Orleans
Philadelphia (211) Indiana
LA Lakers 4 (213½) Toronto
National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh -160 Montreal +150
Carolina -130 NY Rangers +120
NY Islanders -113 Florida +103
at EDMONTON -151 Chicago +141
Calgary -115 Winnipeg +105
Sunday
at TORONTO -150 Columbus +140
Nashville -125 Arizona +115
Vancouver -120 Minnesota +110
Boston -133 Philadelphia +123
St. Louis -105 Colorado -105
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 7 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

