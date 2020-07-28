Listen Live Sports

Pregame.com Line

July 28, 2020 5:42 pm
 
Wednesday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -120 Chicago +110
Milwaukee -153 at PITTSBURGH +143
San Diego -161 at SAN FRANCISCO +151
Wednesday
American League
at CLEVELAND -105 Chicago -105
at DETROIT -125 Kansas City +115
at Los Angeles -195 Seattle +180
at BALTIMORE OFF New York OFF
Interleague
at OAKLAND -135 Colorado +125
at TEXAS -132 Arizona +122
at WASHINGTON -167 Toronto +157
at HOUSTON OFF LA Dodgers OFF
at NY METS -194 Boston +179
at ATLANTA -134 Tampa Bay +124
at MINNESOTA -148 St. Louis +138
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New Orleans (220½) Utah
LA Lakers (216) LA Clippers
Friday
Orlando (211½) Brooklyn
Portland 2 (222½) Memphis
Phoenix 7 (225) Washington
Milwaukee (218½) Boston
Sacramento (216) San Antonio
Houston 1 (225½) Dallas
Saturday
Denver 2 (210½) Miami
Oklahoma City 1 (211) Utah
LA Clippers 4 (225½) New Orleans
Philadelphia (211) Indiana
LA Lakers (213½) Toronto
National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh -158 Montreal +148
Carolina -130 NY Rangers +120
NY Islanders -112 Florida +102
at EDMONTON -150 Chicago +140
Calgary -116 Winnipeg +106
Sunday
at TORONTO -150 Columbus +140
Nashville -123 Arizona +113
Vancouver -120 Minnesota +110
Boston -133 Philadelphia +123
St. Louis -105 Colorado -105
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (46) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee

