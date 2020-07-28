Wednesday Major League Baseball National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -120 Chicago +110 Milwaukee -153 at PITTSBURGH +143 San Diego -161 at SAN FRANCISCO +151 Wednesday American League at CLEVELAND -105 Chicago -105 at DETROIT -125 Kansas City +115 at Los Angeles -195 Seattle +180 at BALTIMORE OFF New York OFF Interleague at OAKLAND -135 Colorado +125 at TEXAS -132 Arizona +122 at WASHINGTON -167 Toronto +157 at HOUSTON OFF LA Dodgers OFF at NY METS -194 Boston +179 at ATLANTA -134 Tampa Bay +124 at MINNESOTA -148 St. Louis +138 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New Orleans 2½ (220½) Utah LA Lakers 4½ (216) LA Clippers Friday Orlando 6½ (211½) Brooklyn Portland 2 (222½) Memphis Phoenix 7 (225) Washington Milwaukee 4½ (218½) Boston Sacramento 2½ (216) San Antonio Houston 1 (225½) Dallas Saturday Denver 2 (210½) Miami Oklahoma City 1 (211) Utah LA Clippers 4 (225½) New Orleans Philadelphia 5½ (211) Indiana LA Lakers 3½ (213½) Toronto National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh -158 Montreal +148 Carolina -130 NY Rangers +120 NY Islanders -112 Florida +102 at EDMONTON -150 Chicago +140 Calgary -116 Winnipeg +106 Sunday at TORONTO -150 Columbus +140 Nashville -123 Arizona +113 Vancouver -120 Minnesota +110 Boston -133 Philadelphia +123 St. Louis -105 Colorado -105 NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (44) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (46) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46½) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7½ (46½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 2 (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

