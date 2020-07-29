Thursday Major League Baseball National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -129 Chicago +119 Los Angeles -151 at ARIZONA +141 San Diego -170 at SAN FRANCISCO +158 Thursday American League Kansas City -110 at DETROIT +100 Cleveland -109 at MINNESOTA -101 at Los Angeles -195 Seattle +180 New York -195 at BALTIMORE +180 Interleague Toronto -114 at WASHINGTON +104 at ATLANTA -125 Tampa Bay +115 at NY METS -152 Boston +142 NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New Orleans 2½ (224) Utah LA Lakers 4 (216) LA Clippers Friday Orlando 6½ (211½) Brooklyn Portland 2 (222½) Memphis Phoenix 7 (225) Washington Milwaukee 4½ (218½) Boston Sacramento 2½ (216) San Antonio Dallas 1 (226½) Houston Saturday Denver 1½ (210½) Miami Oklahoma City 1 (212) Utah LA Clippers 5 (226) New Orleans Philadelphia 5½ (211½) Indiana LA Lakers 4 (214) Toronto National Hockey League Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh -160 Montreal +150 Carolina -130 NY Rangers +120 NY Islanders -110 Florida +100 at EDMONTON -150 Chicago +140 Calgary -115 Winnipeg +105 Sunday at TORONTO -150 Columbus +140 Nashville -122 Arizona +112 Vancouver -120 Minnesota +110 Boston -133 Philadelphia +123 St. Louis -105 Colorado -105 NFL Sept. 10 FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston Sept. 13 at NEW ENGLAND 6 6½ (43) Miami at BALTIMORE 8 8½ (48½) Cleveland at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets Las Vegas +1 1½ (47) at CAROLINA Seattle 1½ 1 (49) at ATLANTA Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON at DETROIT 1 1½ (44) Chicago Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE at MINNESOTA 3 3½ (46½) Green Bay LA Chargers 4 3½ (44) at CINCINNATI at SAN FRANCISCO 7½ 7½ (46½) Arizona at NEW ORLEANS 4½ 4 (49½) Tampa Bay Dallas 2½ 2½ (50) at LA RAMS Sept. 14 Pittsburgh 3 3½ (47½) at NY GIANTS at DENVER 2½ 2 (42) Tennessee

