Pregame.com Line

July 29, 2020 5:37 pm
 
Thursday
Major League Baseball
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -129 Chicago +119
Los Angeles -151 at ARIZONA +141
San Diego -170 at SAN FRANCISCO +158
Thursday
American League
Kansas City -110 at DETROIT +100
Cleveland -109 at MINNESOTA -101
at Los Angeles -195 Seattle +180
New York -195 at BALTIMORE +180
Interleague
Toronto -114 at WASHINGTON +104
at ATLANTA -125 Tampa Bay +115
at NY METS -152 Boston +142
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New Orleans (224) Utah
LA Lakers 4 (216) LA Clippers
Friday
Orlando (211½) Brooklyn
Portland 2 (222½) Memphis
Phoenix 7 (225) Washington
Milwaukee (218½) Boston
Sacramento (216) San Antonio
Dallas 1 (226½) Houston
Saturday
Denver (210½) Miami
Oklahoma City 1 (212) Utah
LA Clippers 5 (226) New Orleans
Philadelphia (211½) Indiana
LA Lakers 4 (214) Toronto
National Hockey League
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh -160 Montreal +150
Carolina -130 NY Rangers +120
NY Islanders -110 Florida +100
at EDMONTON -150 Chicago +140
Calgary -115 Winnipeg +105
Sunday
at TORONTO -150 Columbus +140
Nashville -122 Arizona +112
Vancouver -120 Minnesota +110
Boston -133 Philadelphia +123
St. Louis -105 Colorado -105
NFL
Sept. 10
FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG
at KANSAS CITY 10½ 10 (55) Houston
Sept. 13
at NEW ENGLAND 6 (43) Miami
at BALTIMORE 8 (48½) Cleveland
at BUFFALO 5 6 (40) NY Jets
Las Vegas +1 (47) at CAROLINA
Seattle 1 (49) at ATLANTA
Philadelphia 6 6 (44½) at WASHINGTON
at DETROIT 1 (44) Chicago
Indianapolis 8 7 (45½) at JACKSONVILLE
at MINNESOTA 3 (46½) Green Bay
LA Chargers 4 (44) at CINCINNATI
at SAN FRANCISCO (46½) Arizona
at NEW ORLEANS 4 (49½) Tampa Bay
Dallas (50) at LA RAMS
Sept. 14
Pittsburgh 3 (47½) at NY GIANTS
at DENVER 2 (42) Tennessee

Updated odds available at Pregame.com

