|Thursday
|Major League Baseball
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-129
|Chicago
|+119
|Los Angeles
|-151
|at
|ARIZONA
|+141
|San Diego
|-170
|at
|SAN
|FRANCISCO
|+158
|Thursday
|American League
|Kansas City
|-110
|at
|DETROIT
|+100
|Cleveland
|-109
|at
|MINNESOTA
|-101
|at Los Angeles
|-195
|Seattle
|+180
|New York
|-195
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+180
|Interleague
|Toronto
|-114
|at
|WASHINGTON
|+104
|at ATLANTA
|-125
|Tampa
|Bay
|+115
|at NY METS
|-152
|Boston
|+142
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New Orleans
|2½
|(224)
|Utah
|LA Lakers
|4
|(216)
|LA
|Clippers
|Friday
|Orlando
|6½
|(211½)
|Brooklyn
|Portland
|2
|(222½)
|Memphis
|Phoenix
|7
|(225)
|Washington
|Milwaukee
|4½
|(218½)
|Boston
|Sacramento
|2½
|(216)
|San
|Antonio
|Dallas
|1
|(226½)
|Houston
|Saturday
|Denver
|1½
|(210½)
|Miami
|Oklahoma City
|1
|(212)
|Utah
|LA Clippers
|5
|(226)
|New
|Orleans
|Philadelphia
|5½
|(211½)
|Indiana
|LA Lakers
|4
|(214)
|Toronto
|National Hockey League
|Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|-160
|Montreal
|+150
|Carolina
|-130
|NY
|Rangers
|+120
|NY Islanders
|-110
|Florida
|+100
|at EDMONTON
|-150
|Chicago
|+140
|Calgary
|-115
|Winnipeg
|+105
|Sunday
|at TORONTO
|-150
|Columbus
|+140
|Nashville
|-122
|Arizona
|+112
|Vancouver
|-120
|Minnesota
|+110
|Boston
|-133
|Philadelphia
|+123
|St. Louis
|-105
|Colorado
|-105
|NFL
|Sept. 10
|FAVORITE
|OPEN
|TODAY
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at KANSAS CITY
|10½
|10
|(55)
|Houston
|Sept. 13
|at NEW ENGLAND
|6
|6½
|(43)
|Miami
|at BALTIMORE
|8
|8½
|(48½)
|Cleveland
|at BUFFALO
|5
|6
|(40)
|NY
|Jets
|Las Vegas
|+1
|1½
|(47)
|at
|CAROLINA
|Seattle
|1½
|1
|(49)
|at
|ATLANTA
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|(44½)
|at
|WASHINGTON
|at DETROIT
|1
|1½
|(44)
|Chicago
|Indianapolis
|8
|7
|(45½)
|at
|JACKSONVILLE
|at MINNESOTA
|3
|3½
|(46½)
|Green
|Bay
|LA Chargers
|4
|3½
|(44)
|at
|CINCINNATI
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|7½
|7½
|(46½)
|Arizona
|at NEW ORLEANS
|4½
|4
|(49½)
|Tampa
|Bay
|Dallas
|2½
|2½
|(50)
|at
|LA
|RAMS
|Sept. 14
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3½
|(47½)
|at
|NY
|GIANTS
|at DENVER
|2½
|2
|(42)
|Tennessee
