Premier League transfer window to run for 10 weeks

July 15, 2020 6:56 am
 
LONDON (AP) — The Premier League transfer window will run for 10 weeks until Oct. 5.

The 2020-21 season is due to begin a month later than scheduled in September. The transfer window will open on July 27, the day after the pandemic-delayed season ends, the league said Wednesday following a decision by clubs.

Premier League clubs will have from Oct. 5-16 to sign players on loan or permanently from 72 teams in the English Football League.

FIFA still has to approve the transfer window plans.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

