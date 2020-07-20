Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Qatari club Al-Saad signs Spanish playmaker Santi Cazorla

July 20, 2020 8:03 am
 
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Former Arsenal playmaker Santi Cazorla has singed with Al-Saad, the Qatari club said Monday.

The club said on Twitter it “reached an agreement” with the former Spain international and he will “soon” arrive in Doha to “complete the formalities and join the team.”

Al-Saad is coached by former Barcelona great Xavi Hernández.

The 35-year-old Cazorla had been playing with Villarreal, which finished fifth in this year’s Spanish league.

Advertisement

Cazorla missed several seasons because of a series of injuries that threatened his career.

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Washington Guard helps clear unemployment claim backlog