Racer Katherine Legge breaks leg, wrist in testing crash

July 15, 2020 10:07 am
 
LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Race driver Katherine Legge broke her leg and wrist after crashing in testing for the European Le Mans Series, organizers said Wednesday.

Legge’s Oreca-Gibson car went off the Circuit Paul Ricard at the high-speed Signes corner, a right-hander at the end of a long straight, and hit the guard rail.

The ELMS said in a statement that Legge was extracted from the car and was “conscious the whole time” but broke lower left leg and right wrist. Legge was treated at the circuit medical center and then flown by helicopter to a hospital in the city of Toulon.

Legge raced the Indianapolis 500 in 2012 and 2013. The British driver is part of an all-female team at Richard Mille Racing in the LMP2 category for the 2020 season of the ELMS, which was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Teams are testing ahead of the first race of the season at the Circuit Paul Ricard on Sunday.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

