Rain washes out NHRA Summernationals final rounds

July 19, 2020 5:02 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rain washed out the final rounds of the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals on Sunday at Lucas Oil Raceway.

The event will be completed during the NHRA U.S. Nationals at the track Sept. 3-6.

First-time finalists T.J. Zizzo and rookie Justin Ashley advanced to the Top Fuel final. In Funny Car, points leader Jack Beckman will face teammate Matt Hagan, the winner last week at the track in the series’ return from a break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The series will remain at the Clermont track for the NHRA Indy Nationals on Aug. 6-9.

