Rays fan 19 Braves in 14-5 romp; Atlanta waives Foltynewicz

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered twice and Tampa Bay pitchers set a team nine-inning record with 19 strikeouts in the Rays’ 14-5 romp over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz (0-1) gave up six runs, four hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings. The 2018 All-Star was placed on waivers after the game.

Tyler Glasnow struck out nine and allowed one hit over four innings in first start after missing part of summer camp with the Rays after testing positive for the coronavirus. Diego Castillo (1-0) struck out two in a 10-pitch fifth and Jalen Beeks fanned seven over his three innings.

Dansby Swanson and Matt Adams homered for the Braves. Swanson tied a career-high with five RBIs and stopped a 41-game homerless streak in Atlanta’s 14-1 win Sunday night over the New York Mets.

ATHLETICS 3, ANGELS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Canha homered for the first time this season, Chris Bassitt (1-0) escaped a big jam and Oakland beat Los Angeles as the teams concluded their season-opening wraparound series.

A’s slugging first baseman Matt Olson began wearing a mask at his position when runners reached amid a coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins that kept the club in Philadelphia. Olson could be seen chatting with Mike Trout — also masked up — in the top of the eighth after the Angels star drew a walk from Jake Diekman.

Joakim Soria allowed a pair of singles before closing it out for his first save, retiring Trout on a 93-mph called third strike that the slugger argued. He removed his batting helmet while speaking to plate umpire Adam Hamari. Manager Joe Maddon also had a word with the umpire.

Right-hander Griffin Canning (0-1) surrendered Canha’s drive to start the fourth just after the Angels’ missed opportunity in the top half of the inning.

PADRES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. raced around the bases on a three-run triple that highlighted a five-run rally and Trent Grisham hit his first home run for San Diego, which took three of four games in its opening series.

The Padres, who feel they’re built for success in this pandemic-shortened 60-game season, outscored the Diamondbacks 21-9 in the four games.

The Padres scored five runs in the fourth inning before Luke Weaver (0-1) recorded an out.

Cal Quantrill (1-0) allowed one hit in 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win.

BLUE JAYS 4, NATIONALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit two of Toronto’s four solo homers off Aníbal Sánchez (0-1) to account for all the Blue Jays’ scoring.

Rowdy Tellez and Danny Jansen also went deep for the Blue Jays, who were without two key players. Closer Ken Giles went on the injured list Monday, and shortstop Bo Bichette was scratched from the lineup about 15 minutes before the first pitch with a tight left hamstring.

Ryan Borucki (1-0) got four outs to earn the win, and Anthony Bass — filling in for Giles — got his first save of the year.

