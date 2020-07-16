Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Rays place OF Meadows on IL after positive coronavirus test

July 16, 2020 11:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay outfielder Austin Meadows has been placed on the injured list after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Rays announced the move Thursday night.

Left-handed reliever Aaron Loup was added to the 40-man roster in place of Meadows, who was a first-time All-Star and batted .291 with 33 homers and 89 RBIs last season.

Meadows had not been seen at Tropicana Field since working out with the Rays on July 3, the first day of summer camp.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old is the second Tampa Bay player known to test positive for the coronavirus. Right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow joined the team Tuesday after missing 11 days of summer camp.

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

AZ National Guard prepares meals for the homeless in Phoenix