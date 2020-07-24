Listen Live Sports

Red Sox and Orioles meet on opening day

July 24, 2020 3:05 am
 
< a min read
      

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tommy Milone (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Baltimore for the season opener.

The Red Sox went 35-41 in division play in 2019. Boston pitchers had an ERA of 4.70 last year while striking out 10.1 hitters per game.

The Orioles went 24-52 in division play in 2019. Baltimore averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 25 total triples last season.

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).

Orioles: Dillon Tate: (undisclosed), John Means: (left arm), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

