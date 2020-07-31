NEW YORK (AP) — The 24 remaining free agents:
BALTIMORE (1) — Mark Trumbo, dh-of-1b.
BOSTON (2) — Andrew Cashner, rhp; Steve Pearce, 1b-of.
CLEVELAND (2) — Ryan Flaherty, inf; Yasiel Puig, of.
NEW YORK (1) — CC Sabathia, lhp.
SEATTLE (1) — Arodys Vizcaíno, rhp.
TEXAS (1) — Shawn Kelley, rhp.
TORONTO (1) — Clay Buchholz, rhp.
___
ATLANTA (1) — Brian McCann, c.
CHICAGO (3) — Tony Barnette, rhp; Xavier Cedeño, lhp; Ben Zobrist, inf-of.
LOS ANGELES (2) — David Freese, 3b; Russell Martin, c.
MIAMI (2) — Curtis Granderson, of; Martín Prado, 1b-3b.
MILWAUKEE (1) — Matt Albers, rhp.
PHILADELPHIA (2) — Pat Neshek, rhp; Jason Vargas, lhp.
PITTSBURGH (1) — Lonnie Chisenhall, of.
ST. LOUIS (1) — Tony Cingrani, lhp.
WASHINGTON (2) — Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Jonny Venters, lhp.
