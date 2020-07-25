Listen Live Sports

Report: Brazilian footballer in China faces virus penalty

July 25, 2020 3:41 am
 
BEIJING (AP) — Ricardo Goulart, a Brazilian striker who plays for Hebei China Fortune, faces a possible fine after taking photos with fans without a face mask, a state news agency reported Saturday.

The 29-year-old Goulart, who previously played in Italy, was in the eastern city of Suzhou to prepare for a season opener.

On Friday, he posed for photos with fans without a mask, the Xinhua News Agency said.

“He is expected to be fined and warned about his actions rather than receiving a suspension,” Xinhua said. It gave no details of the possible penalty.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

