Rockies 5, Rangers 1

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|
|Da.Dahl cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Sh.Choo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Yo.Daza lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hineman pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Story ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|E.Andrs ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ma.Kemp ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Rvera ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Blckmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Santana cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Taveras pr
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|D.Nunez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Gallo rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Mrphy 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|A.Grcia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Owngs lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ro.Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Ibnez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Tapia dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Frazier 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|D.Btera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Gzman 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hlliard lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Chrinos c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wolters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|N.Solak dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|El.Diaz c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rfsnydr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Knr-Flf 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Apostel 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|010
|220
|000
|—
|5
|Texas
|000
|000
|100
|—
|1
E_Hampson (1). DP_Colorado 1, Texas 0. LOB_Colorado 6, Texas 10. 2B_Solak (1). HR_Dahl (3), Arenado (5), Murphy (1).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Goudeau W, 1-1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Gonzalez H, 1
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Hoffman
|2
|
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bard
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kinley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Diehl
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gibson L, 1-1
|5
|
|6
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Chavez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Goody
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gibaut
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hernandez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by_Hernandez (Diaz).
WP_Gonzalez.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione First, Cory Blaser Second, Adam Hamari Third, Lance Barksdale LF, Lance Barrett RF, Jordan Bake.
T_2:59. A_
