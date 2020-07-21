Listen Live Sports

Rockies 5, Rangers 1

July 21, 2020 11:18 pm
 
< a min read
      
Colorado Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 7 5 Totals 32 1 6 1
Da.Dahl cf 3 1 1 2 Sh.Choo lf 3 0 1 0
Yo.Daza lf 1 0 0 0 Hineman pr 2 0 0 0
T.Story ss 3 0 1 0 E.Andrs ss 2 0 1 0
Ma.Kemp ph 2 0 0 0 Y.Rvera ss 2 0 0 0
Blckmon rf 4 1 1 0 Santana cf 3 0 1 0
Arenado 3b 3 1 1 2 Taveras pr 1 0 1 1
D.Nunez ph 0 0 0 0 J.Gallo rf 2 0 0 0
D.Mrphy 1b 3 1 1 1 A.Grcia rf 1 0 0 0
C.Owngs lf 1 0 0 0 Ro.Odor 2b 3 0 0 0
McMahon 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Ibnez 2b 1 0 0 0
R.Tapia dh 3 0 1 0 Frazier 1b 3 0 1 0
D.Btera ph 1 0 0 0 R.Gzman 1b 1 0 0 0
Hlliard lf 3 1 1 0 Chrinos c 1 0 0 0
Hampson ss 1 0 0 0 Trevino c 1 0 0 0
Wolters c 3 0 0 0 N.Solak dh 2 0 1 0
El.Diaz c 0 0 0 0 Rfsnydr ph 1 0 0 0
Knr-Flf 3b 2 1 0 0
Apostel 3b 1 0 0 0
Colorado 010 220 000 5
Texas 000 000 100 1

E_Hampson (1). DP_Colorado 1, Texas 0. LOB_Colorado 6, Texas 10. 2B_Solak (1). HR_Dahl (3), Arenado (5), Murphy (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Goudeau W, 1-1 2 1 0 0 1 2
Gonzalez H, 1 2 1 0 0 3 1
Hoffman 2 3 0 0 1 1
Bard 1 1 1 1 1 0
Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 0
Diehl 1 0 0 0 0 2
Texas
Gibson L, 1-1 5 6 5 5 1 4
Chavez 1 1 0 0 1 1
Goody 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gibaut 1 0 0 0 1 2
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Hernandez (Diaz).

WP_Gonzalez.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione First, Cory Blaser Second, Adam Hamari Third, Lance Barksdale LF, Lance Barrett RF, Jordan Bake.

T_2:59. A_

