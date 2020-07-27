Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Rockies lefty Tim Collins opts out of 2020 season

July 27, 2020 4:40 pm
 
< a min read
      

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies say left-handed pitcher Tim Collins has opted out of the 2020 season.

He’s the second player within the organization who has withdrawn. In late June, Rockies outfielder Ian Desmond announced he wouldn’t play this season in part because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Collins was with the team when training started again, but didn’t make the club’s 30-man opening day roster.

The 30-year-old Collins had a 3.12 ERA for the Chicago Cubs last season over 8 2/3 innings. He’s also appeared in games for Kansas City and Washington since signing as an amateur free agent with Toronto in 2007.

Advertisement

The list of baseball players who have opted out of the season also includes: Joe Ross, Ryan Zimmerman and Welington Castillo of Washington; Félix Hernández and Nick Markakis of Atlanta; Jordan Hicks of St. Louis; Michael Kopech of the Chicago White Sox; Mike Leake of Arizona; Héctor Noesí of Pittsburgh; Buster Posey of San Francisco; and David Price of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Nimitz authorized to administer COVID-19 convalescent plasma