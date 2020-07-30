Ryu scheduled to start as Toronto hosts Washington

Washington Nationals (2-4, fifth in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (3-3, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

The Blue Jays went 35-46 at home in 2019. Toronto averaged 8.0 hits per game last season and totaled 247 home runs as a team.

The Nationals finished 43-38 in road games in 2019. Washington averaged 9.0 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Toronto leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Chase Anderson: (oblique), Randal Grichuk: (lower back), Travis Shaw: (personal), Bo Bichette: (hamstring).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Adrian Sanchez: (achilles), Howie Kendrick: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

