Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ryu scheduled to start as Toronto hosts Washington

July 30, 2020 3:05 am
 
< a min read
      

Washington Nationals (2-4, fifth in the NL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (3-3, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals visit the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

        Insight by Veritas and Carahsoft: Learn how agency operations remained resilient in the face of one of the government’s biggest challenges in a long time in this exclusive ebook.

The Blue Jays went 35-46 at home in 2019. Toronto averaged 8.0 hits per game last season and totaled 247 home runs as a team.

The Nationals finished 43-38 in road games in 2019. Washington averaged 9.0 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Toronto leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Ken Giles: (right elbow), Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Chase Anderson: (oblique), Randal Grichuk: (lower back), Travis Shaw: (personal), Bo Bichette: (hamstring).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (hand), Adrian Sanchez: (achilles), Howie Kendrick: (back).

___

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
7|30 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Navy 7th Fleet Works with Allies and Partners in Indo-Pacific