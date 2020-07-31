Listen Live Sports

Sabally’s double-double, late block help Wings beat Fever

July 31, 2020 10:44 pm
 
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Satou Sabally had season highs of 23 points and 17 rebounds and made critical plays down the stretch as the Dallas Wings overcame a 14-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Indiana Fever 76-73 on Friday night.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 15 points and Kayla Thornton added 11 for the Wings (2-1).

Candice Dupree and Tiffany Mitchell led Indiana (1-2) with 11 points apiece.

Sabally scored seven points in a 14-3 run that trimmed Dallas’ deficit to 64-62 when she converted a three-point play early in the fourth quarter.

Stephanie Mavunga’s layup pushed Indiana’s lead to six with 3:41 to play. Tyasha Harris made 1-of-2 free throws to make it 74-73 with 1:24 left and give the Wings their first lead since early in the second quarter. After the teams each had two empty possessions, Sabally blocked a layup attempt by Kelsey Mitchell and then hit two free throws to cap the scoring.

Tiffany Mitchell missed a potential tying 3-pointer that was tightly contested by Sabally at the buzzer.

