Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Diego 12, San Francisco 7

July 31, 2020 2:09 am
 
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 44 12 14 11 2 15
Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 2 1 1 1 .296
Grisham cf 6 2 2 1 0 1 .296
Machado 3b 5 2 1 0 1 2 .222
Pham lf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .240
Profar 2b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .158
Myers dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .261
G.Garcia ph-dh 1 1 1 2 0 0 .400
France 1b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .333
Mejía c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Hedges c 0 0 0 1 0 0 .000
Olivares rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .286
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 11 7 7 12
Yastrzemski cf 4 3 2 1 2 1 .423
Dickerson lf 5 1 1 1 1 1 .278
Solano 2b 5 1 4 2 0 1 .500
Belt 1b 2 0 0 0 3 2 .000
Ruf ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Longoria 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .250
Sandoval dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .118
Flores ph-dh 1 0 1 1 0 0 .308
Pence pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Slater ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .500
Dubón ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Heineman c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Duggar rf 5 2 1 0 0 3 .200
San Diego 001 202 100 6_12 14 0
San Francisco 000 010 320 1_7 11 0

a-sacrificed for Sandoval in the 7th. b-singled for Crawford in the 7th. c-singled for Myers in the 10th. d-struck out for Belt in the 10th.

1-ran for Flores in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 7, San Francisco 13. 2B_France (1), Pham (1), Myers (2), Grisham (1), Solano 3 (4). 3B_Grisham (1), Yastrzemski (1). HR_Profar (1), off Baragar. RBIs_Pham 2 (3), Profar 3 (3), Grisham (5), G.Garcia 2 (4), France (1), Hedges (1), Tatis Jr. (7), Longoria (1), Solano 2 (9), Flores (3), Slater (1), Yastrzemski (3), Dickerson (2). SB_Profar (2), Tatis Jr. (2), Grisham (1). SF_Longoria, Flores, Solano. S_Hedges.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Mejía, Olivares, Profar, Machado); San Francisco 6 (Belt, Duggar, Longoria, Sandoval, Heineman, Ruf). RISP_San Diego 9 for 22; San Francisco 2 for 16.

Runners moved up_Mejía, Olivares, Yastrzemski.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lamet 5 4 1 1 4 7 91 1.80
Perdomo 1 2 3 3 2 1 23 9.00
Pomeranz H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Pagán BS,0-2 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 28 12.27
Johnson W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Bednar 1 1 1 0 0 1 21 3.86
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman 4 1-3 6 3 3 0 8 73 5.40
Baragar 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 21 4.91
Coonrod 1 1 1 1 1 0 25 7.36
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00
Rogers L,1-2 1 3 6 5 1 2 26 20.25
R.Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Pomeranz 3-2, Johnson 1-0, Baragar 1-0, R.Garcia 2-1. HBP_Lamet (Heineman), Rogers (Profar). WP_Gausman.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_4:04.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

World War II veteran turns 101 next week