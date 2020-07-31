San Diego 12, San Francisco 7

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|44
|12
|14
|11
|2
|15
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.296
|Grisham cf
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|Machado 3b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Pham lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.240
|Profar 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.158
|Myers dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|G.Garcia ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.400
|France 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Hedges c
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Olivares rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.286
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|7
|12
|
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.423
|Dickerson lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Solano 2b
|5
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.500
|Belt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.000
|Ruf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Sandoval dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.118
|Flores ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Pence pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Slater ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Dubón ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Heineman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Duggar rf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.200
|San Diego
|001
|202
|100
|6_12
|14
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|320
|1_7
|11
|0
a-sacrificed for Sandoval in the 7th. b-singled for Crawford in the 7th. c-singled for Myers in the 10th. d-struck out for Belt in the 10th.
1-ran for Flores in the 9th.
LOB_San Diego 7, San Francisco 13. 2B_France (1), Pham (1), Myers (2), Grisham (1), Solano 3 (4). 3B_Grisham (1), Yastrzemski (1). HR_Profar (1), off Baragar. RBIs_Pham 2 (3), Profar 3 (3), Grisham (5), G.Garcia 2 (4), France (1), Hedges (1), Tatis Jr. (7), Longoria (1), Solano 2 (9), Flores (3), Slater (1), Yastrzemski (3), Dickerson (2). SB_Profar (2), Tatis Jr. (2), Grisham (1). SF_Longoria, Flores, Solano. S_Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Mejía, Olivares, Profar, Machado); San Francisco 6 (Belt, Duggar, Longoria, Sandoval, Heineman, Ruf). RISP_San Diego 9 for 22; San Francisco 2 for 16.
Runners moved up_Mejía, Olivares, Yastrzemski.
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lamet
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|4
|7
|91
|1.80
|Perdomo
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|23
|9.00
|Pomeranz H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Pagán BS,0-2
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|28
|12.27
|Johnson W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Bednar
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|3.86
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|8
|73
|5.40
|Baragar
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|21
|4.91
|Coonrod
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|25
|7.36
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|Rogers L,1-2
|1
|
|3
|6
|5
|1
|2
|26
|20.25
|R.Garcia
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Pomeranz 3-2, Johnson 1-0, Baragar 1-0, R.Garcia 2-1. HBP_Lamet (Heineman), Rogers (Profar). WP_Gausman.
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_4:04.
