San Diego 12, San Francisco 7

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 44 12 14 11 2 15 Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 2 1 1 1 .296 Grisham cf 6 2 2 1 0 1 .296 Machado 3b 5 2 1 0 1 2 .222 Pham lf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .240 Profar 2b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .158 Myers dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .261 G.Garcia ph-dh 1 1 1 2 0 0 .400 France 1b 5 2 2 1 0 1 .333 Mejía c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Hedges c 0 0 0 1 0 0 .000 Olivares rf 5 0 0 0 0 4 .286

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 7 11 7 7 12 Yastrzemski cf 4 3 2 1 2 1 .423 Dickerson lf 5 1 1 1 1 1 .278 Solano 2b 5 1 4 2 0 1 .500 Belt 1b 2 0 0 0 3 2 .000 Ruf ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Longoria 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .250 Sandoval dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .118 Flores ph-dh 1 0 1 1 0 0 .308 Pence pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Slater ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .500 Dubón ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Heineman c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .294 Duggar rf 5 2 1 0 0 3 .200

San Diego 001 202 100 6_12 14 0 San Francisco 000 010 320 1_7 11 0

a-sacrificed for Sandoval in the 7th. b-singled for Crawford in the 7th. c-singled for Myers in the 10th. d-struck out for Belt in the 10th.

1-ran for Flores in the 9th.

LOB_San Diego 7, San Francisco 13. 2B_France (1), Pham (1), Myers (2), Grisham (1), Solano 3 (4). 3B_Grisham (1), Yastrzemski (1). HR_Profar (1), off Baragar. RBIs_Pham 2 (3), Profar 3 (3), Grisham (5), G.Garcia 2 (4), France (1), Hedges (1), Tatis Jr. (7), Longoria (1), Solano 2 (9), Flores (3), Slater (1), Yastrzemski (3), Dickerson (2). SB_Profar (2), Tatis Jr. (2), Grisham (1). SF_Longoria, Flores, Solano. S_Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Mejía, Olivares, Profar, Machado); San Francisco 6 (Belt, Duggar, Longoria, Sandoval, Heineman, Ruf). RISP_San Diego 9 for 22; San Francisco 2 for 16.

Runners moved up_Mejía, Olivares, Yastrzemski.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lamet 5 4 1 1 4 7 91 1.80 Perdomo 1 2 3 3 2 1 23 9.00 Pomeranz H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Pagán BS,0-2 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 28 12.27 Johnson W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Bednar 1 1 1 0 0 1 21 3.86

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman 4 1-3 6 3 3 0 8 73 5.40 Baragar 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 21 4.91 Coonrod 1 1 1 1 1 0 25 7.36 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00 Rogers L,1-2 1 3 6 5 1 2 26 20.25 R.Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Pomeranz 3-2, Johnson 1-0, Baragar 1-0, R.Garcia 2-1. HBP_Lamet (Heineman), Rogers (Profar). WP_Gausman.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_4:04.

