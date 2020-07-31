Listen Live Sports

San Diego 12, San Francisco 7

July 31, 2020
 
< a min read
      
San Diego San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 44 12 14 11 Totals 38 7 11 7
Tatis Jr. ss 5 1 2 1 Yastrzemski cf 4 3 2 1
Grisham cf 6 2 2 1 Dickerson lf 5 1 1 1
Machado 3b 5 2 1 0 Solano 2b 5 1 4 2
Pham lf 5 2 3 2 Belt 1b 2 0 0 0
Profar 2b 4 2 2 3 Ruf ph 1 0 0 0
Myers dh 4 0 1 0 Longoria 3b 4 0 1 1
G.Garcia ph-dh 1 1 1 2 Sandoval dh 2 0 0 0
France 1b 5 2 2 1 Flores ph-dh 1 0 1 1
Mejía c 4 0 0 0 Pence pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Hedges c 0 0 0 1 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0
Olivares rf 5 0 0 0 Slater ph 1 0 1 1
Dubón ss 1 0 0 0
Heineman c 4 0 0 0
Duggar rf 5 2 1 0
San Diego 001 202 100 6 12
San Francisco 000 010 320 1 7

LOB_San Diego 7, San Francisco 13. 2B_France (1), Pham (1), Myers (2), Grisham (1), Solano 3 (4). 3B_Grisham (1), Yastrzemski (1). HR_Profar (1). SB_Profar (2), Tatis Jr. (2), Grisham (1). SF_Longoria (1), Flores (1), Solano (1). S_Hedges (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Lamet 5 4 1 1 4 7
Perdomo 1 2 3 3 2 1
Pomeranz H,2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pagán BS,0-2 2-3 2 2 2 1 1
Johnson W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Bednar 1 1 1 0 0 1
San Francisco
Gausman 4 1-3 6 3 3 0 8
Baragar 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 2
Coonrod 1 1 1 1 1 0
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rogers L,1-2 1 3 6 5 1 2
R.Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 1

Perdomo pitched to 4 batters in the 7th, Rogers pitched to 6 batters in the 10th.

HBP_Lamet (Heineman), Rogers (Profar). WP_Gausman.

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_4:04.

