San Diego 5, Arizona 1

July 26, 2020 12:47 am
 
< a min read
      
Arizona San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 29 5 7 5
K.Marte 2b 4 0 1 0 Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 1 0
Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 1 1 2
S.Marte cf 4 1 2 0 Pham lf 2 1 1 0
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0
Walker dh 4 0 1 1 France 1b 4 1 1 0
Calhoun rf 3 0 1 0 Myers dh 3 1 1 3
Vogt c 2 0 0 0 Olivares rf 3 0 1 0
Cron ph 1 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 0 0 0
C.Kelly c 0 0 0 0 Grisham cf 3 0 1 0
Lamb 1b 3 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0
Arizona 000 100 000 1
San Diego 000 300 200 5

E_Stammen (1). DP_Arizona 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Arizona 5, San Diego 7. 2B_K.Marte (1), Walker (1), S.Marte (1), Olivares (1), Tatis Jr. (1). HR_Myers (1), Machado (1). SB_Pham 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Ray L,0-1 3 2-3 4 3 3 3 7
Crichton 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Chafin 1 0 0 0 1 2
Rondón 1-3 2 2 2 1 1
Widener 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
San Diego
Lamet W,1-0 5 5 1 1 1 8
Strahm H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Stammen H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Yates 1 0 0 0 0 2

Lamet pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:18. .

