San Diego 5, Arizona 1

|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|7
|5
|
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|S.Marte cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Pham lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|France 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Myers dh
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Vogt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olivares rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lamb 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|San Diego
|000
|300
|200
|—
|5
E_Stammen (1). DP_Arizona 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Arizona 5, San Diego 7. 2B_K.Marte (1), Walker (1), S.Marte (1), Olivares (1), Tatis Jr. (1). HR_Myers (1), Machado (1). SB_Pham 2 (2).
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ray L,0-1
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Crichton
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Chafin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rondón
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Widener
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lamet W,1-0
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Strahm H,1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen H,1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yates
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Lamet pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:18. .
