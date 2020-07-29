San Diego 5, San Francisco 3

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|5
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|2
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Ystrzemski cf-lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sandoval 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olivares lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pence ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Heineman c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Myers rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Ruf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Davis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hedges c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCarthy lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Solano ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|France ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dubón 2b-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|San Diego
|003
|200
|000
|—
|5
|San Francisco
|100
|002
|000
|—
|3
E_Pham (0), Heineman (1), Davis (0). DP_San Diego 3, San Francisco 0. LOB_San Diego 3, San Francisco 3. 2B_Dubón (1), Yastrzemski (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (1), Myers (1).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davies W,1-0
|5
|
|5
|3
|2
|0
|5
|Strahm H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pagán H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pomeranz S,0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Samardzija L,0-1
|4
|
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|Menez
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Coonrod
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Davies pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Strahm (Sandoval), Coonrod (Pham).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:54. .
