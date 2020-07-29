Listen Live Sports

San Diego 5, San Francisco 3

July 29, 2020
 
< a min read
      
San Diego San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 5 5 5 Totals 31 3 7 2
Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 1 3 Ystrzemski cf-lf 3 2 2 0
Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 Sandoval 1b 3 0 0 0
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 Flores 3b 4 0 2 1
Pham lf 3 0 0 0 Dickerson dh 2 0 0 0
Olivares lf 0 0 0 0 Pence ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 Heineman c 4 0 1 1
Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0
Myers rf 4 2 2 2 Ruf ph 1 0 0 0
Mejía c 2 1 0 0 Davis rf 3 0 0 0
Hedges c 1 0 0 0 McCarthy lf 2 0 0 0
Naylor dh 1 0 0 0 Solano ph-2b 1 0 1 0
France ph-dh 2 0 1 0 Dubón 2b-cf 3 1 1 0
San Diego 003 200 000 5
San Francisco 100 002 000 3

E_Pham (0), Heineman (1), Davis (0). DP_San Diego 3, San Francisco 0. LOB_San Diego 3, San Francisco 3. 2B_Dubón (1), Yastrzemski (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (1), Myers (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Davies W,1-0 5 5 3 2 0 5
Strahm H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Guerra H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pagán H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Pomeranz S,0-0 1 0 0 0 0 3
San Francisco
Samardzija L,0-1 4 4 5 5 1 1
Menez 3 0 0 0 0 3
Coonrod 1 1 0 0 0 1
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 0

Davies pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Strahm (Sandoval), Coonrod (Pham).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:54. .

