San Diego 5, San Francisco 3

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 5 5 1 5 Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 1 3 0 2 .333 Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214 Pham lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Olivares lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .667 Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .091 Myers rf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .167 Mejía c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .000 Hedges c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Naylor dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 France ph-dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 7 2 1 10 Ystrzemski cf-lf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .286 Sandoval 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Flores 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .294 Dickerson dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Pence ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Heineman c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .444 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .100 Ruf ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .375 Davis rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222 McCarthy lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Solano ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .300 Dubón 2b-cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .143

San Diego 003 200 000_5 5 1 San Francisco 100 002 000_3 7 2

a-grounded out for Naylor in the 5th. b-popped out for Dickerson in the 6th. c- for McCarthy in the 7th. d-struck out for Crawford in the 9th.

E_Pham (0), Heineman (1), Davis (0). LOB_San Diego 3, San Francisco 3. 2B_Dubón (1), Yastrzemski (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (1), off Samardzija; Myers (1), off Samardzija. RBIs_Tatis Jr. 3 (3), Myers 2 (3), Flores (1), Heineman (0).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Hosmer); San Francisco 2 (Heineman, Crawford). RISP_San Diego 2 for 5; San Francisco 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Profar, Sandoval. LIDP_Dickerson. GIDP_Dubón, Flores.

DP_San Diego 3 (Hosmer; Hosmer, Tatis Jr., Hosmer; Machado, Profar, Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies W,1-0 5 5 3 2 0 5 81 3.60 Strahm H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00 Guerra H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 5.40 Pagán H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 13.50 Pomeranz S,0-0 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 0.00

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Samardzija L,0-1 4 4 5 5 1 1 75 11.25 Menez 3 0 0 0 0 3 27 18.00 Coonrod 1 1 0 0 0 1 27 10.80 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 27.00

Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 2-2. HBP_Strahm (Sandoval), Coonrod (Pham).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:54. .

