San Diego 5, San Francisco 3

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|5
|5
|1
|5
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.333
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Olivares lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.667
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.091
|Myers rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.167
|Mejía c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Hedges c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Naylor dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|France ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|2
|1
|10
|
|Ystrzemski cf-lf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Sandoval 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Flores 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Dickerson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Pence ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Heineman c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.444
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Ruf ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Davis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|McCarthy lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Solano ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Dubón 2b-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|San Diego
|003
|200
|000_5
|5
|1
|San Francisco
|100
|002
|000_3
|7
|2
a-grounded out for Naylor in the 5th. b-popped out for Dickerson in the 6th. c- for McCarthy in the 7th. d-struck out for Crawford in the 9th.
E_Pham (0), Heineman (1), Davis (0). LOB_San Diego 3, San Francisco 3. 2B_Dubón (1), Yastrzemski (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (1), off Samardzija; Myers (1), off Samardzija. RBIs_Tatis Jr. 3 (3), Myers 2 (3), Flores (1), Heineman (0).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Hosmer); San Francisco 2 (Heineman, Crawford). RISP_San Diego 2 for 5; San Francisco 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Profar, Sandoval. LIDP_Dickerson. GIDP_Dubón, Flores.
DP_San Diego 3 (Hosmer; Hosmer, Tatis Jr., Hosmer; Machado, Profar, Hosmer).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies W,1-0
|5
|
|5
|3
|2
|0
|5
|81
|3.60
|Strahm H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Guerra H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.40
|Pagán H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|13.50
|Pomeranz S,0-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|0.00
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Samardzija L,0-1
|4
|
|4
|5
|5
|1
|1
|75
|11.25
|Menez
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|18.00
|Coonrod
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|27
|10.80
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|27.00
Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 2-2. HBP_Strahm (Sandoval), Coonrod (Pham).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:54. .
