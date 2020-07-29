Listen Live Sports

San Diego 5, San Francisco 3

July 29, 2020 1:20 am
 
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 5 5 1 5
Tatis Jr. ss 4 1 1 3 0 2 .333
Grisham cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Machado 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Pham lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Olivares lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .667
Profar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .091
Myers rf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .167
Mejía c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .000
Hedges c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Naylor dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
France ph-dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 7 2 1 10
Ystrzemski cf-lf 3 2 2 0 1 0 .286
Sandoval 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Flores 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .294
Dickerson dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Pence ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Heineman c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .444
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .100
Ruf ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .375
Davis rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .222
McCarthy lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Solano ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .300
Dubón 2b-cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .143
San Diego 003 200 000_5 5 1
San Francisco 100 002 000_3 7 2

a-grounded out for Naylor in the 5th. b-popped out for Dickerson in the 6th. c- for McCarthy in the 7th. d-struck out for Crawford in the 9th.

E_Pham (0), Heineman (1), Davis (0). LOB_San Diego 3, San Francisco 3. 2B_Dubón (1), Yastrzemski (1). HR_Tatis Jr. (1), off Samardzija; Myers (1), off Samardzija. RBIs_Tatis Jr. 3 (3), Myers 2 (3), Flores (1), Heineman (0).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 2 (Hosmer); San Francisco 2 (Heineman, Crawford). RISP_San Diego 2 for 5; San Francisco 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Profar, Sandoval. LIDP_Dickerson. GIDP_Dubón, Flores.

DP_San Diego 3 (Hosmer; Hosmer, Tatis Jr., Hosmer; Machado, Profar, Hosmer).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies W,1-0 5 5 3 2 0 5 81 3.60
Strahm H,1 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Guerra H,1 1 1 0 0 0 1 10 5.40
Pagán H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 13.50
Pomeranz S,0-0 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 0.00
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Samardzija L,0-1 4 4 5 5 1 1 75 11.25
Menez 3 0 0 0 0 3 27 18.00
Coonrod 1 1 0 0 0 1 27 10.80
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 27.00

Inherited runners-scored_Strahm 2-2. HBP_Strahm (Sandoval), Coonrod (Pham).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Tom Woodring; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:54. .

