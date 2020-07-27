San Diego 6, Arizona 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|3
|6
|
|K.Marte 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Vargas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|S.Marte cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.375
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.133
|Walker dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Rojas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Vogt c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|6
|7
|6
|4
|10
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.333
|Grisham cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Profar dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.091
|Myers 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.167
|Garcia 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.400
|Mejía c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Olivares rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Arizona
|002
|000
|000_2
|6
|0
|San Diego
|100
|500
|00x_6
|7
|1
a- for C.Kelly in the 8th.
E_Perdomo (1). LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 4. 2B_S.Marte (2), Myers (1). 3B_Tatis Jr. (1). HR_Grisham (1), off Weaver. RBIs_S.Marte (2), Escobar (1), Grisham (1), Garcia (2), Olivares (1), Tatis Jr. 3 (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Walker); San Diego 0. RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; San Diego 3 for 5.
Runners moved up_C.Kelly. GIDP_Walker, Pham.
DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, K.Marte, Vargas); San Diego 1 (Garcia, Tatis Jr., Myers).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Weaver, L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|6
|79
|16.20
|Clarke
|3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|43
|0.00
|Ju.Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lucchesi
|3
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|61
|4.91
|Quantrill, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|0.00
|Hill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.00
|Perdomo
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|0.00
|Stammen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Clarke 1-0, Quantrill 1-0. IBB_off Clarke (Machado). HBP_Lucchesi (Calhoun), Weaver (Mejía).
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:03. .
