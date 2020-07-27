Listen Live Sports

San Diego 6, Arizona 2

July 27, 2020 7:31 pm
 
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 2 3 6
K.Marte 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .313
Vargas 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
S.Marte cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .375
Escobar 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .133
Walker dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .273
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .250
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Rojas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Vogt c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Ahmed ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .077
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 6 7 6 4 10
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 2 3 0 2 .333
Grisham cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .286
Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .214
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .154
Profar dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .091
Myers 1b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .167
Garcia 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .400
Mejía c 2 1 0 0 0 1 .000
Olivares rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .333
Arizona 002 000 000_2 6 0
San Diego 100 500 00x_6 7 1

a- for C.Kelly in the 8th.

E_Perdomo (1). LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 4. 2B_S.Marte (2), Myers (1). 3B_Tatis Jr. (1). HR_Grisham (1), off Weaver. RBIs_S.Marte (2), Escobar (1), Grisham (1), Garcia (2), Olivares (1), Tatis Jr. 3 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Walker); San Diego 0. RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; San Diego 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_C.Kelly. GIDP_Walker, Pham.

DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, K.Marte, Vargas); San Diego 1 (Garcia, Tatis Jr., Myers).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Weaver, L, 0-1 3 1-3 7 6 6 2 6 79 16.20
Clarke 3 2-3 0 0 0 2 3 43 0.00
Ju.Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lucchesi 3 2-3 5 2 2 1 2 61 4.91
Quantrill, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 23 0.00
Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
Perdomo 2 0 0 0 1 2 26 0.00
Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Clarke 1-0, Quantrill 1-0. IBB_off Clarke (Machado). HBP_Lucchesi (Calhoun), Weaver (Mejía).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:03. .

