San Diego 6, Arizona 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 3 6 K.Marte 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .313 Vargas 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 S.Marte cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .375 Escobar 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .133 Walker dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .273 Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .250 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Rojas ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Vogt c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .077

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 6 7 6 4 10 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 2 3 0 2 .333 Grisham cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .286 Machado 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .214 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .154 Profar dh 3 1 0 0 1 0 .091 Myers 1b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .167 Garcia 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .400 Mejía c 2 1 0 0 0 1 .000 Olivares rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .333

Arizona 002 000 000_2 6 0 San Diego 100 500 00x_6 7 1

a- for C.Kelly in the 8th.

E_Perdomo (1). LOB_Arizona 8, San Diego 4. 2B_S.Marte (2), Myers (1). 3B_Tatis Jr. (1). HR_Grisham (1), off Weaver. RBIs_S.Marte (2), Escobar (1), Grisham (1), Garcia (2), Olivares (1), Tatis Jr. 3 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Walker); San Diego 0. RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; San Diego 3 for 5.

Runners moved up_C.Kelly. GIDP_Walker, Pham.

DP_Arizona 1 (Ahmed, K.Marte, Vargas); San Diego 1 (Garcia, Tatis Jr., Myers).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Weaver, L, 0-1 3 1-3 7 6 6 2 6 79 16.20 Clarke 3 2-3 0 0 0 2 3 43 0.00 Ju.Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lucchesi 3 2-3 5 2 2 1 2 61 4.91 Quantrill, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 23 0.00 Hill 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00 Perdomo 2 0 0 0 1 2 26 0.00 Stammen 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Clarke 1-0, Quantrill 1-0. IBB_off Clarke (Machado). HBP_Lucchesi (Calhoun), Weaver (Mejía).

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:03. .

