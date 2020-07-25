San Diego 7, Arizona 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|1
|7
|
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|S.Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Walker dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|1-Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Calhoun rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lamb 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1.000
|b-Vargas ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|7
|8
|7
|7
|8
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Pham lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Profar 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.000
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|3
|6
|0
|0
|.750
|Myers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.000
|France dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Mejía c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hedges c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Grisham cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Arizona
|000
|000
|101_2
|7
|0
|San Diego
|000
|003
|40x_7
|8
|0
a-struck out for Mejía in the 7th. b-struck out for Lamb in the 8th.
1-ran for Walker in the 9th.
LOB_Arizona 4, San Diego 6. 2B_Lamb (1), Tatis Jr. (1), Hosmer 2 (2). HR_Calhoun (1), off Pagán. RBIs_Calhoun (1), Walker (1), Hosmer 6 (6), Pham (1). SB_Pham 2 (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Peralta, Calhoun); San Diego 2 (France, Myers). RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; San Diego 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Machado. GIDP_Peralta, Kelly, Hedges, Mejía.
DP_Arizona 2 (Escobar, K.Marte, Lamb; Escobar, K.Marte, Vargas); San Diego 2 (Hosmer, Tatis Jr., Hosmer; Tatis Jr., Profar, Hosmer).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner, L, 0-1
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|100
|4.76
|Ju.Guerra
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|0.00
|Ginkel
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|2
|33
|54.00
|Crichton
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.00
|López
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|0.00
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack, W, 1-0
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|81
|0.00
|Pagán, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|9.00
|Pomeranz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Ja.Guerra
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Ju.Guerra 1-0, Crichton 1-0.
T_3:05. .
