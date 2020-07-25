San Diego 7, Arizona 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 7 2 1 7 K.Marte 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 S.Marte cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Walker dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .500 1-Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Calhoun rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .500 Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lamb 1b 1 0 1 0 1 0 1.000 b-Vargas ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 7 8 7 7 8 Tatis Jr. ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .250 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Pham lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .333 Profar 2b 2 2 0 0 2 0 .000 Hosmer 1b 4 0 3 6 0 0 .750 Myers rf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .000 France dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Mejía c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hedges c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Grisham cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333

Arizona 000 000 101_2 7 0 San Diego 000 003 40x_7 8 0

a-struck out for Mejía in the 7th. b-struck out for Lamb in the 8th.

1-ran for Walker in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 4, San Diego 6. 2B_Lamb (1), Tatis Jr. (1), Hosmer 2 (2). HR_Calhoun (1), off Pagán. RBIs_Calhoun (1), Walker (1), Hosmer 6 (6), Pham (1). SB_Pham 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Peralta, Calhoun); San Diego 2 (France, Myers). RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; San Diego 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Machado. GIDP_Peralta, Kelly, Hedges, Mejía.

DP_Arizona 2 (Escobar, K.Marte, Lamb; Escobar, K.Marte, Vargas); San Diego 2 (Hosmer, Tatis Jr., Hosmer; Tatis Jr., Profar, Hosmer).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner, L, 0-1 5 2-3 4 3 3 3 4 100 4.76 Ju.Guerra 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 0.00 Ginkel 2-3 3 4 4 2 2 33 54.00 Crichton 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00 López 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 0.00

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack, W, 1-0 6 4 0 0 1 4 81 0.00 Pagán, H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 9.00 Pomeranz 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00 Ja.Guerra 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ju.Guerra 1-0, Crichton 1-0.

T_3:05. .

