San Diego 7, Arizona 2

July 25, 2020 1:21 am
 
1 min read
      
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 7 2 1 7
K.Marte 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
S.Marte cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Walker dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .500
1-Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Calhoun rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .500
Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Lamb 1b 1 0 1 0 1 0 1.000
b-Vargas ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 7 8 7 7 8
Tatis Jr. ss 4 2 1 0 1 1 .250
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Pham lf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .333
Profar 2b 2 2 0 0 2 0 .000
Hosmer 1b 4 0 3 6 0 0 .750
Myers rf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .000
France dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Mejía c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hedges c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Grisham cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .333
Arizona 000 000 101_2 7 0
San Diego 000 003 40x_7 8 0

a-struck out for Mejía in the 7th. b-struck out for Lamb in the 8th.

1-ran for Walker in the 9th.

LOB_Arizona 4, San Diego 6. 2B_Lamb (1), Tatis Jr. (1), Hosmer 2 (2). HR_Calhoun (1), off Pagán. RBIs_Calhoun (1), Walker (1), Hosmer 6 (6), Pham (1). SB_Pham 2 (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Peralta, Calhoun); San Diego 2 (France, Myers). RISP_Arizona 1 for 6; San Diego 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Machado. GIDP_Peralta, Kelly, Hedges, Mejía.

DP_Arizona 2 (Escobar, K.Marte, Lamb; Escobar, K.Marte, Vargas); San Diego 2 (Hosmer, Tatis Jr., Hosmer; Tatis Jr., Profar, Hosmer).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner, L, 0-1 5 2-3 4 3 3 3 4 100 4.76
Ju.Guerra 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 0.00
Ginkel 2-3 3 4 4 2 2 33 54.00
Crichton 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00
López 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 0.00
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack, W, 1-0 6 4 0 0 1 4 81 0.00
Pagán, H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 13 9.00
Pomeranz 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00
Ja.Guerra 1 2 1 1 0 1 19 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ju.Guerra 1-0, Crichton 1-0.

T_3:05. .

