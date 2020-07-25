Listen Live Sports

...

San Diego 7, Arizona 2

July 25, 2020 1:21 am
 
< a min read
      
Arizona San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 30 7 8 7
K.Marte 2b 4 0 1 0 Tatis Jr. ss 4 2 1 0
Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0
S.Marte cf 4 1 1 0 Pham lf 3 2 1 1
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 Profar 2b 2 2 0 0
Walker dh 4 0 2 1 Hosmer 1b 4 0 3 6
1-Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 Myers rf 2 0 0 0
Calhoun rf 4 1 2 1 France dh 4 0 1 0
Kelly c 3 0 0 0 Mejía c 2 0 0 0
Lamb 1b 1 0 1 0 a-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0
b-Vargas ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Hedges c 1 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Grisham cf 3 1 1 0
Arizona 000 000 101 2
San Diego 000 003 40x 7

DP_Arizona 2, San Diego 2. LOB_Arizona 4, San Diego 6. 2B_Lamb (1), Tatis Jr. (1), Hosmer 2 (2). HR_Calhoun (1). SB_Pham 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
Bumgarner, L, 0-1 5 2-3 4 3 3 3 4
Ju.Guerra 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Ginkel 2-3 3 4 4 2 2
Crichton 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
López 1 1 0 0 1 1
San Diego
Paddack, W, 1-0 6 4 0 0 1 4
Pagán, H, 1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Pomeranz 1 0 0 0 0 2
Ja.Guerra 1 2 1 1 0 1

T_3:05. .

