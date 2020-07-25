Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

July 25, 2020 7:41 pm
 
< a min read
      
San Francisco Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 7 4 Totals 33 4 9 4
Slater lf 1 1 0 0 Muncy 1b 3 0 0 0
Crawford ss 1 0 0 0 Betts rf 5 0 0 0
Solano 3b 5 0 1 2 Bellinger cf 5 2 1 0
Flores 2b 4 1 1 1 Turner 3b 4 1 2 1
Ruf 1b 4 0 1 1 Seager ss 4 0 1 2
Sandoval 1b 0 0 0 0 Taylor dh 3 0 2 0
Pence dh 3 0 0 0 Pederson lf 2 0 1 0
Ystrzemski cf-lf 4 1 2 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0
Davis rf 4 1 1 0 Barnes c 1 0 1 0
Dubón ss-cf 4 0 0 0 Ríos ph 1 0 0 0
Heineman c 3 1 1 0 Smith c 1 1 1 1
San Francisco 111 200 000 5
Los Angeles 100 000 021 4

E_Heineman (1), Solano (1). DP_San Francisco 3, Los Angeles 0. LOB_San Francisco 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Yastrzemski (1), Solano (1), Turner 2 (4). HR_Flores (1), Smith (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Webb 4 6 1 1 1 2
Baragar W,1-0 2 0 0 0 0 1
S.Anderson 1 0 0 0 1 3
Watson 2-3 1 2 0 0 0
Rogers H,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Gott S,1-1 1 1 1 1 0 0
Los Angeles
Wood L,0-1 3 3 3 3 3 4
Santana 2 3 2 2 0 3
Kelly 1 0 0 0 1 2
Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 1
McGee 1 1 0 0 0 3
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 0

Webb pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Webb (Muncy), Santana (Pence), Watson (Muncy), Rogers (Pederson). WP_Wood.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Rob Drake; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:16. .

        Insight by Swish and Riverbed: Learn about the key factors an agency needs for success in digital IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army National Guard Soldier crams a career into one year