San Francisco 7, San Diego 6

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|7
|6
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.273
|Grisham cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.286
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.227
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.150
|G.Garcia 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Myers rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Olivares lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.444
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|12
|7
|1
|8
|
|Yastrzemski cf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.409
|Sandoval 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Dickerson lf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.308
|Pence dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Solano 3b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.400
|Slater rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|Tromp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|San Diego
|002
|400
|000_6
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|011
|001
|031_7
|12
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
LOB_San Diego 7, San Francisco 6. 3B_Dickerson (1). HR_Machado (2), off Cueto; Grisham (2), off S.Anderson; Yastrzemski (1), off Paddack; Dickerson (1), off Bednar; Solano (1), off Stammen; Yastrzemski (2), off Strahm. RBIs_Machado 2 (4), Olivares (2), Grisham 3 (4), Solano 4 (7), Yastrzemski 2 (2), Dickerson (1). SB_Myers (1), Slater (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Machado); San Francisco 3 (Tromp 2, Flores). RISP_San Diego 2 for 4; San Francisco 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Sandoval. GIDP_Hedges, Pham.
DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Flores, Sandoval; Flores, Crawford, Sandoval).
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|6
|89
|1.64
|Bednar
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|6.75
|Hill, H, 2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Stammen, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|25
|8.10
|Strahm, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|3.38
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto
|3
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|87
|5.87
|S.Anderson
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|13
|6.75
|T.Anderson
|3
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|49
|3.38
|Rogers, W, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|12.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-0, Strahm 1-0, S.Anderson 1-1. HBP_Cueto (Myers). WP_S.Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:02.
