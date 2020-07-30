Listen Live Sports

San Francisco 7, San Diego 6

July 30, 2020 1:06 am
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 9 6 7 6
Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 0 0 2 1 .273
Grisham cf 4 2 2 3 1 0 .286
Machado 3b 4 1 2 2 1 0 .227
Pham dh 4 0 1 0 1 0 .150
G.Garcia 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Myers rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .263
Cronenworth 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250
Hedges c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Olivares lf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .444
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 12 7 1 8
Yastrzemski cf 5 2 3 2 0 0 .409
Sandoval 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Flores 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Dickerson lf 3 3 2 1 1 0 .308
Pence dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Crawford ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .235
Solano 3b 4 1 2 4 0 1 .400
Slater rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .400
Tromp c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
San Diego 002 400 000_6 9 0
San Francisco 011 001 031_7 12 0

No outs when winning run scored.

LOB_San Diego 7, San Francisco 6. 3B_Dickerson (1). HR_Machado (2), off Cueto; Grisham (2), off S.Anderson; Yastrzemski (1), off Paddack; Dickerson (1), off Bednar; Solano (1), off Stammen; Yastrzemski (2), off Strahm. RBIs_Machado 2 (4), Olivares (2), Grisham 3 (4), Solano 4 (7), Yastrzemski 2 (2), Dickerson (1). SB_Myers (1), Slater (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Machado); San Francisco 3 (Tromp 2, Flores). RISP_San Diego 2 for 4; San Francisco 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Sandoval. GIDP_Hedges, Pham.

DP_San Francisco 2 (Crawford, Flores, Sandoval; Flores, Crawford, Sandoval).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack 5 6 2 2 0 6 89 1.64
Bednar 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 12 6.75
Hill, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Stammen, BS, 0-1 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 25 8.10
Strahm, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 12 3.38
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto 3 2-3 4 4 4 3 4 87 5.87
S.Anderson 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 13 6.75
T.Anderson 3 2-3 4 0 0 2 2 49 3.38
Rogers, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 12.00

Inherited runners-scored_Hill 1-0, Strahm 1-0, S.Anderson 1-1. HBP_Cueto (Myers). WP_S.Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:02.

