San Francisco 7, San Diego 6

July 30, 2020 1:06 am
 
San Diego San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 6 9 6 Totals 36 7 12 7
Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 0 0 Yastrzemski cf 5 2 3 2
Grisham cf 4 2 2 3 Sandoval 1b 4 0 0 0
Machado 3b 4 1 2 2 Flores 2b 4 0 0 0
Pham dh 4 0 1 0 Dickerson lf 3 3 2 1
G.Garcia 2b 4 0 1 0 Pence dh 4 0 0 0
Myers rf 3 1 1 0 Crawford ss 4 1 3 0
Cronenworth 1b 3 0 0 0 Solano 3b 4 1 2 4
Hedges c 4 0 0 0 Slater rf 4 0 2 0
Olivares lf 3 1 2 1 Tromp c 4 0 0 0
San Diego 002 400 000 6
San Francisco 011 001 031 7

DP_San Diego 0, San Francisco 2. LOB_San Diego 7, San Francisco 6. 3B_Dickerson (1). HR_Machado (2), Grisham (2), Yastrzemski 2 (2), Dickerson (1), Solano (1). SB_Myers (1), Slater (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Paddack 5 6 2 2 0 6
Bednar 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Hill, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Stammen, BS, 0-1 2-3 3 3 3 1 0
Strahm, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
San Francisco
Cueto 3 2-3 4 4 4 3 4
S.Anderson 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
T.Anderson 3 2-3 4 0 0 2 2
Rogers, W, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Cueto (Myers). WP_S.Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:02.

