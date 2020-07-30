San Francisco 7, San Diego 6

|San Diego
|San Francisco
|Totals
|32
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|36
|7
|12
|7
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Yastrzemski cf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Grisham cf
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Sandoval 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Flores 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dickerson lf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|G.Garcia 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pence dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Myers rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Cronenworth 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Solano 3b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Hedges c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Slater rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Olivares lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Tromp c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|002
|400
|000
|—
|6
|San Francisco
|011
|001
|031
|—
|7
DP_San Diego 0, San Francisco 2. LOB_San Diego 7, San Francisco 6. 3B_Dickerson (1). HR_Machado (2), Grisham (2), Yastrzemski 2 (2), Dickerson (1), Solano (1). SB_Myers (1), Slater (1).
|San Diego
|Paddack
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Bednar
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hill, H, 2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stammen, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Strahm, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|Cueto
|3
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|S.Anderson
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|T.Anderson
|3
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Rogers, W, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Cueto (Myers). WP_S.Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:02.
