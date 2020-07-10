San Jose 0, Seattle 0

|San Jose
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|—
|0
First half_None.
Second half_None.
Goalies_San Jose, Daniel Vega, JT Marcinkowski; Seattle, Stefan Frei, Stefan Cleveland, Trey Muse.
Yellow Cards_Thompson, San Jose, 19th; Arreaga, Seattle, 24th.
Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Victor Rivas. 4th Official_Armando Villarreal.
___
Lineups
San Jose_Daniel Vega; Oswaldo Alanis (Florian Jungwirth, 64th), Guram Kashia, Nick Lima, Tommy Thompson (Shea Salinas, 64th); Magnus Eriksson, Cristian Espinoza (Carlos Fierro, 75th), Judson (Chris Wondolowski, 75th), Vako Qazaishvili (Cade Cowell, 85th), Jackson Yueill; Andy Rios.
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Kelvin Leerdam (Shane O’Neill, 90th+5), Nouhou Tolo (Miguel Ibarra, 77th); Jordy Delem (Joevin Jones, 56th), Nicolas Lodeiro, Cristian Roldan, Gustav Svensson; Jordan Morris (Shandon Hopeau, 77th), Raul Ruidiaz.
