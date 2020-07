By The Associated Press

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed C Cam Gallagher on the 10-day IL.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Agreed to transfer D Botond Barath to Budapest Honved FC.

COLLEGE

DUKE — Named Kara Lawson head women’s basketball coach.

