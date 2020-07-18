Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Jordan Zimmermann on the 45-day IL.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Tony Gonsolin.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Victor Aranoto to Lehigh Valley (IL). Released INF Logan Forsythe and LHP Francisco Liriano.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed M Russell Teibert.

United Soccer League

ATLANTA UNITED 2 — Signed F Erik Lopez.

