Saturday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Jordan Zimmermann on the 45-day IL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Tony Gonsolin.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Victor Aranoto to Lehigh Valley (IL). Released INF Logan Forsythe and LHP Francisco Liriano.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed M Russell Teibert.
ATLANTA UNITED 2 — Signed F Erik Lopez.
