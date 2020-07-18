Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Saturday’s Transactions

July 18, 2020 10:29 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Jordan Zimmermann on the 45-day IL.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Tony Gonsolin.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Victor Aranoto to Lehigh Valley (IL). Released INF Logan Forsythe and LHP Francisco Liriano.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed M Russell Teibert.

Advertisement
United Soccer League

ATLANTA UNITED 2 — Signed F Erik Lopez.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technology experts reveal the challenges and opportunities with edge computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Washington Guard helps clear unemployment claim backlog