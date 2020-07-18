Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Transactions

July 18, 2020 11:13 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Jordan Zimmermann on the 45-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Albert Abreu, INF Kyle Holder and C Josh Thole to Yankees Alternate Training Site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS Optioned RHP’s Matt Bowman, Joel Kuhnel, Justin Shafer and RF Aristides Aquino to Reds Alternate Training Site.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Tony Gonsolin to Dodgers Alternate Training Site.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jordan Yamamoto to Marlins Alternate Training Site.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Victor Aranoto to Lehigh Valley (IL). Released INF Logan Forsythe and LHP Francisco Liriano.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed M Russell Teibert.

United Soccer League

ATLANTA UNITED 2 — Signed F Erik Lopez.

