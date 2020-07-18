Saturday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed RHP Jordan Zimmermann on the 45-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Albert Abreu, INF Kyle Holder and C Josh Thole to Yankees Alternate Training Site.
CINCINNATI REDS Optioned RHP’s Matt Bowman, Joel Kuhnel, Justin Shafer and RF Aristides Aquino to Reds Alternate Training Site.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Tony Gonsolin to Dodgers Alternate Training Site.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jordan Yamamoto to Marlins Alternate Training Site.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP Victor Aranoto to Lehigh Valley (IL). Released INF Logan Forsythe and LHP Francisco Liriano.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed M Russell Teibert.
ATLANTA UNITED 2 — Signed F Erik Lopez.
