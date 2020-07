By The Associated Press

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER — Announced an 80-game suspension of Washington Nationals C Tres Barrera.

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF Taylor Jones. Palced INF Aledmys on the 10-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Fernando Abad to a minnor league contract.

