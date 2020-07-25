Listen Live Sports

Saturday’s Transactions

July 25, 2020 6:58 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER — Announced an 80-game suspension of Washington Nationals C Tres Barrera.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed LHP Stephen Gonsalves off waivers from the New York Mets and optioned him to the Red Sox Alternate Training Site.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Zach Plesac from Columbus Clippers (IL). Placed OF Tyler Naquin on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 22.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF Taylor Jones. Palced INF Aledmys Diaz on the 10-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Brady Singer from Royals Alternate Training Site. Optioned C Meibrys Viloria to Royals Alternate Training Site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Fernando Abad to a minnor league contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled OF Aristides Aquino and RHP Tejay Antone from Reds Alternate Training Site. Placed C Tucker Bernhart on the paternity list. Placed 1B Matt Daivdson on the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed C Tres Barrera on the restricted list.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived LB Michael Onuoha.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB’s Damon Arnette and Amik Robertson, WR’s Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards, G John Simpson, RB Lynn Bowden Jr., and LB Tanner Muse to Rookie Contracts.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived QB Jake Rudock. Released WR Ricardo Louis.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DB Lenzy Pipkins.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Acquired in a trade from the New York Jets S Jamal Adams and a 2022 fourth-roud pick for S Bradley McDougald, a 2021 first and third-round pick, and a 2022 first-round pick.

Army National Guard Soldier crams a career into one year