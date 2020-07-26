Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER — Suspended Washington Nationals C Tres Barrera for 80 games following a positive test for a performance-enhancing substance, a violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Claimed LHP Stephen Gonsalves off waivers from the New York Mets and optioned him to Red Sox Alternate Training Site.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Zach Plesac from Columbus Clippers (IL). Placed OF Tyler Naquin on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 22. Optioned RHP Hunter Wood to Indian Alternate Training Site.

DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed RHP Carson Fulmer off waivers from Chicago White Sox.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled INF Taylor Jones. Palced INF Aledmys Diaz on the 10-day IL.

Advertisement

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of RHP Brady Singer from Royals Alternate Training Site. Optioned C Meibrys Viloria to Royals Alternate Training Site.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Fernando Abad to a minor league contract. Optioned OF Clint Frazier and RHP Ben Heller to the Yankees Alternate Site.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled OF Aristides Aquino and RHP Tejay Antone from Reds Alternate Training Site. Placed C Tucker Bernhart on the paternity list. Placed 1B Matt Daivdson on the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed C Tres Barrera on the restricted list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived LB Michael Onuoha.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB’s Damon Arnette and Amik Robertson, WR’s Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards, G John Simpson, RB Lynn Bowden Jr., and LB Tanner Muse to Rookie Contracts.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived QB Jake Rudock. Released WR Ricardo Louis.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DB Lenzy Pipkins.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Acquired in a trade from the New York Jets S Jamal Adams and a 2022 fourth-roud pick for S Bradley McDougald, a 2021 first and third-round pick, and a 2022 first-round pick.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.