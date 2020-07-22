Listen Live Sports

Scherzer to start season opener for Washington against New York

July 22, 2020 1:22 pm
 
New York Yankees vs. Washington Nationals

Washington; Thursday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York hits the road for opening day against Washington.

The Nationals finished 50-31 in home games in 2019. Washington pitchers struck out 9.3 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.27.

The Yankees finished 46-35 in road games in 2019. New York hit .267 as a team with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 306 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Nationals: Adrian Sanchez: d60 (achilles).

Yankees: Luis Severino: d60 (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

