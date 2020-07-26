Seahawks reduce roster to 80, release Hunt and Jackson

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks released nine players Sunday to reduce their roster to 80 players, including veterans Branden Jackson and Joey Hunt.

Terminating the contract of Hunt will save Seattle about $2.2 million against the salary cap. But it was a bit of a surprising move after Hunt started eight games last season following a season-ending injury to Justin Britt. Seattle added B.J. Finney in free agency and reserve Ethan Pocic also has experience at center.

Jackson appeared in 15 games last season for Seattle and had two sacks. He appeared in 36 games over three seasons for the Seahawks.

Seattle also waived: RB Patrick Carr, WR Seth Dawkins, G Kahlil McKenzie, DB Josh Norwood, G Jordan Roos, LB Sutton Smith and TE Dominick Wood-Anderson.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.