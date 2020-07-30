Listen Live Sports

Seattle 10, L.A. Angels 7

July 30, 2020 2:24 am
 
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 10 13 10 5 9
Crawford ss 3 2 2 2 2 0 .368
White 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .167
Lewis cf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .458
Seager 3b 4 1 3 3 0 0 .333
Lopes rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .412
Hudson c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Marmolejos dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Moore lf-rf 5 1 2 3 0 2 .444
Gordon 2b-lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .273
Odom c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Long Jr. ph-2b 1 2 1 0 1 0 .190
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 8 7 5 8
Fletcher ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .435
Trout cf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .292
Rendon 3b 3 1 0 0 2 2 .167
Ohtani dh 5 1 1 3 0 1 .158
Upton lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .130
La Stella 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Walsh 1b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Ward ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Castro c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .182
c-Stassi ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .375
Goodwin rf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .385
Seattle 000 105 220_10 13 1
Los Angeles 000 313 000_7 8 0

a-singled for Odom in the 7th. b-struck out for Walsh in the 8th. c-walked for Castro in the 8th.

E_Crawford (1). LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Gordon (1), Lopes (3), Goodwin (1), Trout (1). HR_Moore (1), off Mayers; Ohtani (1), off Dunn; Goodwin (1), off Margevicius; Upton (2), off Shaw. RBIs_Seager 3 (6), Lopes (2), Moore 3 (3), Lewis (5), Crawford 2 (2), Ohtani 3 (4), Goodwin 3 (4), Upton (4). SB_Gordon (0), Seager (1). CS_Moore (1), Gordon (1). SF_Seager.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Marmolejos, Lopes, Moore); Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Upton, Ohtani). RISP_Seattle 6 for 14; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Lewis, Ohtani, Rendon. GIDP_La Stella.

DP_Seattle 1 (White, Crawford).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunn 3 1 3 2 3 2 65 6.00
Margevicius 2 2 1 1 0 1 30 3.00
Shaw, W, 1-0 1 3 3 3 1 1 21 13.50
Williams, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.00
Misiewicz, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 3.00
Altavilla, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney 5 5 2 2 1 6 64 2.79
Mayers, BS, 0-1 2-3 4 4 4 0 1 29 13.50
Milner 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 27.00
Barnes, L, 0-1 0 1 2 2 2 0 15 9.00
Buttrey, BS, 0-2 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 28 8.10
Buchter 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 17 0.00
Bard 1 2 0 0 0 1 21 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Margevicius 1-0, Mayers 1-1, Buttrey 3-2, Buchter 1-1. PB_Castro (1).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:47.

