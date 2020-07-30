Seattle 10, L.A. Angels 7

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|10
|13
|10
|5
|9
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.368
|White 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Lewis cf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.458
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.333
|Lopes rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.412
|Hudson c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Marmolejos dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Moore lf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.444
|Gordon 2b-lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Odom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Long Jr. ph-2b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|7
|5
|8
|
|Fletcher ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.435
|Trout cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Rendon 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.167
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.158
|Upton lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.130
|La Stella 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Walsh 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Ward ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Castro c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.182
|c-Stassi ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.375
|Goodwin rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.385
|Seattle
|000
|105
|220_10
|13
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|313
|000_7
|8
|0
a-singled for Odom in the 7th. b-struck out for Walsh in the 8th. c-walked for Castro in the 8th.
E_Crawford (1). LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Gordon (1), Lopes (3), Goodwin (1), Trout (1). HR_Moore (1), off Mayers; Ohtani (1), off Dunn; Goodwin (1), off Margevicius; Upton (2), off Shaw. RBIs_Seager 3 (6), Lopes (2), Moore 3 (3), Lewis (5), Crawford 2 (2), Ohtani 3 (4), Goodwin 3 (4), Upton (4). SB_Gordon (0), Seager (1). CS_Moore (1), Gordon (1). SF_Seager.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Marmolejos, Lopes, Moore); Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Upton, Ohtani). RISP_Seattle 6 for 14; Los Angeles 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Lewis, Ohtani, Rendon. GIDP_La Stella.
DP_Seattle 1 (White, Crawford).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunn
|3
|
|1
|3
|2
|3
|2
|65
|6.00
|Margevicius
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|30
|3.00
|Shaw, W, 1-0
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|21
|13.50
|Williams, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.00
|Misiewicz, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|3.00
|Altavilla, S, 1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|6
|64
|2.79
|Mayers, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|29
|13.50
|Milner
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|27.00
|Barnes, L, 0-1
|0
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|15
|9.00
|Buttrey, BS, 0-2
|1
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|28
|8.10
|Buchter
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|17
|0.00
|Bard
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Margevicius 1-0, Mayers 1-1, Buttrey 3-2, Buchter 1-1. PB_Castro (1).
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:47.
