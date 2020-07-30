Seattle 10, L.A. Angels 7

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 10 13 10 5 9 Crawford ss 3 2 2 2 2 0 .368 White 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .167 Lewis cf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .458 Seager 3b 4 1 3 3 0 0 .333 Lopes rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .412 Hudson c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Marmolejos dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Moore lf-rf 5 1 2 3 0 2 .444 Gordon 2b-lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .273 Odom c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Long Jr. ph-2b 1 2 1 0 1 0 .190

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 8 7 5 8 Fletcher ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .435 Trout cf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .292 Rendon 3b 3 1 0 0 2 2 .167 Ohtani dh 5 1 1 3 0 1 .158 Upton lf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .130 La Stella 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .238 Walsh 1b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Ward ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Castro c 2 1 0 0 1 1 .182 c-Stassi ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .375 Goodwin rf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .385

Seattle 000 105 220_10 13 1 Los Angeles 000 313 000_7 8 0

a-singled for Odom in the 7th. b-struck out for Walsh in the 8th. c-walked for Castro in the 8th.

E_Crawford (1). LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Gordon (1), Lopes (3), Goodwin (1), Trout (1). HR_Moore (1), off Mayers; Ohtani (1), off Dunn; Goodwin (1), off Margevicius; Upton (2), off Shaw. RBIs_Seager 3 (6), Lopes (2), Moore 3 (3), Lewis (5), Crawford 2 (2), Ohtani 3 (4), Goodwin 3 (4), Upton (4). SB_Gordon (0), Seager (1). CS_Moore (1), Gordon (1). SF_Seager.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Marmolejos, Lopes, Moore); Los Angeles 3 (Fletcher, Upton, Ohtani). RISP_Seattle 6 for 14; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Lewis, Ohtani, Rendon. GIDP_La Stella.

DP_Seattle 1 (White, Crawford).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dunn 3 1 3 2 3 2 65 6.00 Margevicius 2 2 1 1 0 1 30 3.00 Shaw, W, 1-0 1 3 3 3 1 1 21 13.50 Williams, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.00 Misiewicz, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 3.00 Altavilla, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney 5 5 2 2 1 6 64 2.79 Mayers, BS, 0-1 2-3 4 4 4 0 1 29 13.50 Milner 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 27.00 Barnes, L, 0-1 0 1 2 2 2 0 15 9.00 Buttrey, BS, 0-2 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 28 8.10 Buchter 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 17 0.00 Bard 1 2 0 0 0 1 21 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Margevicius 1-0, Mayers 1-1, Buttrey 3-2, Buchter 1-1. PB_Castro (1).

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:47.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.