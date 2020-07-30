Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Seattle 10, L.A. Angels 7

July 30, 2020 2:24 am
 
< a min read
      
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 10 13 10 Totals 35 7 8 7
Crawford ss 3 2 2 2 Fletcher ss 5 0 0 0
White 1b 4 1 0 0 Trout cf 5 1 3 0
Lewis cf 5 1 3 1 Rendon 3b 3 1 0 0
Seager 3b 4 1 3 3 Ohtani dh 5 1 1 3
Lopes rf 4 1 1 1 Upton lf 3 1 1 1
Hudson c 1 0 0 0 La Stella 2b 4 0 1 0
Marmolejos dh 5 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 3 1 0 0
Moore lf-rf 5 1 2 3 b-Ward ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Gordon 2b-lf 3 1 1 0 Castro c 2 1 0 0
Odom c 2 0 0 0 c-Stassi ph-c 0 0 0 0
a-Long Jr. ph-2b 1 2 1 0 Goodwin rf 4 1 2 3
Seattle 000 105 220 10
Los Angeles 000 313 000 7

E_Crawford (1). DP_Seattle 1, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Seattle 6, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Gordon (1), Lopes (3), Goodwin (1), Trout (1). HR_Moore (1), Ohtani (1), Goodwin (1), Upton (2). SB_Gordon (0), Seager (1). SF_Seager (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Dunn 3 1 3 2 3 2
Margevicius 2 2 1 1 0 1
Shaw, W, 1-0 1 3 3 3 1 1
Williams, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Misiewicz, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 2
Altavilla, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Heaney 5 5 2 2 1 6
Mayers, BS, 0-1 2-3 4 4 4 0 1
Milner 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Barnes, L, 0-1 0 1 2 2 2 0
Buttrey, BS, 0-2 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 1
Buchter 1-3 1 1 0 1 0
Bard 1 2 0 0 0 1

Dunn pitched to 4 batters in the 4th, Margevicius pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Heaney pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Barnes pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Bill Miller.

Advertisement

T_3:47.

        Insight by RSA: DHS and CISA provide insight into the cybersecurity strategy for this new normal in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
7|30 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
7|30 Successful Debriefings
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Three-week training exercise refines Marine Air-Ground Task Force expeditionary advanced basing operations